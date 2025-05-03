Voltz discussed military plans against Iran with Netanyahu, angering Trump - WP

In February, Mike Voltz discussed the possibility of striking Iran with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which upset US President Donald Trump. This is reported by The Washington Post, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication's sources pointed out, Voltz's fate was decided by an incident with a chat in Signal, but even before that, from the very beginning of his work in the administration, he clashed with other senior officials, in particular, on whether to take military action against Iran.

However, Voltz upset Trump long before this scandal. According to two sources, he actively coordinated actions with Netanyahu regarding military options against Iran ahead of the meeting between the Israeli leader and Trump at the White House.

One source said Voltz "wanted to steer policy in a direction that didn't suit Trump because the US wasn't trying to find a diplomatic solution."

This information reached Trump, and the president was unhappy with it the source added.

Voltz's representative did not respond to a request for comment, but White House Communications Director Stephen Chung responded after the WP investigation.

"The President sets the agenda, and his administration must implement that policy, everyone was moving in the same direction, so he had the most successful first 100 days in history," he said.

Some administration officials believed Voltz would try to tip the scales in favor of military action and worked side-by-side with the Israelis.

Voltz's dismissal occurred despite the fact that some other leading members of the administration, including Vice President Jay Dee Vance, tried to save him, two senior White House officials said.

Let us remind you

On the eve of it became known that Mike Voltz had left the post of US President's National Security Advisor.

Mike Voltz was offered the post of US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia after resigning as National Security Advisor. Trump later nominated Voltz as Ambassador to the UN.