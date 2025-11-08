Russia reported a massive drone attack on energy facilities: some settlements are without power

On the night of November 8, energy infrastructure facilities were attacked in the Volgograd region of Russia. Some settlements were left without electricity. This was reported by UNN with reference to the administration of the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation in Telegram.

The air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation repelled a massive attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on energy infrastructure facilities in the Volgograd region. Repair services are restoring electricity supply to settlements in Kikvidzensky, Uryupinsky, Novonikolaevsky, and Novoaninsky districts, which are adjacent to the Balashovska substation. - commented on the situation in the region, Governor of the Volgograd region Andrey Bocharov.

"According to preliminary data, there are no damages to residential buildings or casualties," he added.

Recall

Late in the evening on November 4, the Russian city of Orel was attacked by drones. Local authorities reported that a thermal power plant was hit.

Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine