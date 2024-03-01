Vladimir Zelensky's planned visit to South Caucasus postponed - Armenian Media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the South Caucasus and Armenia, which has been discussed for some time, has been canceled. This was reported by Radar Armenia and the Telegram channel Bagramyan26, affiliated with the Armenian authorities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, contrary to earlier rumors, will not come to the region, neither Armenia nor Azerbaijan, due to the cancellation of Baku's visit. - media reports

Earlier it was reported that Vladimir Zelensky will visit Yerevan and Baku in March.

The Radio Azatutyun publication reported that Zelensky's visit to Armenia is likely to take place on March 4: it was said that Zelensky will also travel to Azerbaijan.

Recall

The delegations of Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet to continue discussions on a peace treaty between the two countries.

On the freezing of relations between Armenia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the speaker of the Armenian People's Assembly, Alen Simonyan, said .

Later, the speaker of the Armenian parliament stated that although withdrawal from the CSTO has been discussed in society, Armenia has not made a decision to do so and has not taken legal actions to suspend its membership in the defense alliance.