“Very rarely”: Budanov told whether the HUR coordinates operations with partners

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that intelligence sometimes coordinates operations with partners, but very rarely. Budanov said this in an interview with "Moseychuk+", as reported by UNN.

Details

Very rarely. If we were to take actions that could strategically affect the geopolitical interests of certain parties, then we would probably enter into certain dialogues with other parties. If it's purely our issue, and it is purely our issue. We work independently

 - said Budanov.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported an explosion in temporarily occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia — five "Kadyrovites" were eliminated.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

