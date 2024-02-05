ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Verkhovna Rada Committee reveals corruption risks in draft law on mobilization

Verkhovna Rada Committee reveals corruption risks in draft law on mobilization

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31707 views

The Anti-Corruption Committee has recognized the new draft law on mobilization as containing corruption risks, as key provisions are unclear and leave too much power to officials.

The Anti-Corruption Committee of the Verkhovna Rada has recognized the new draft law on mobilization as one that carries corruption risks. This was reported by MP, member of the committee Victoria Syumar on Facebook, UNN reports.

"The committee discussed a new draft law on mobilization... In fact, both the Defense Ministry and the General Staff admitted that the provision on demobilization after 36 months is declarative. Because in fact, after 36 months, a serviceman only has the right to write a report on his discharge. But the decision of who and when to demobilize will be decided by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief," wrote Syumar.

She said that the committee recognized the draft law as containing corruption risks.

"In the end, the committee recognized the draft law as containing corruption risks again: both because the Cabinet of Ministers will determine which law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies will have reservations and which will be mobilized. And that the Cabinet may further restrict travel abroad for other categories without any clarity. And because it is unclear what documents should be provided for caregivers of the disabled to prove the fact of care. And because there may be risks in imposing a penalty for not opening an electronic cabinet for conscripts," noted Syumar.

According to her, for the time being, the TCC will transfer the data of those who have not made an account to the police, and the police will issue protocols on violations.

"Everything is again not clear and questionable in terms of compliance with the Constitution... we have suggested how to finalize it. But as long as the army is a "one-way ticket" with a declarative report in 36 months, there will be even less motivation to serve..." the MP wrote.

Addendum

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov saidthat the priority in the new draft law on mobilization should be fairness for all Ukrainians.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
oleksii-danylovAlexey Danilov
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
facebookFacebook

Contact us about advertising