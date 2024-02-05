Verkhovna Rada Committee reveals corruption risks in draft law on mobilization

The Anti-Corruption Committee of the Verkhovna Rada has recognized the new draft law on mobilization as one that carries corruption risks. This was reported by MP, member of the committee Victoria Syumar on Facebook, UNN reports.

"The committee discussed a new draft law on mobilization... In fact, both the Defense Ministry and the General Staff admitted that the provision on demobilization after 36 months is declarative. Because in fact, after 36 months, a serviceman only has the right to write a report on his discharge. But the decision of who and when to demobilize will be decided by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief," wrote Syumar.

She said that the committee recognized the draft law as containing corruption risks.

"In the end, the committee recognized the draft law as containing corruption risks again: both because the Cabinet of Ministers will determine which law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies will have reservations and which will be mobilized. And that the Cabinet may further restrict travel abroad for other categories without any clarity. And because it is unclear what documents should be provided for caregivers of the disabled to prove the fact of care. And because there may be risks in imposing a penalty for not opening an electronic cabinet for conscripts," noted Syumar.

According to her, for the time being, the TCC will transfer the data of those who have not made an account to the police, and the police will issue protocols on violations.

"Everything is again not clear and questionable in terms of compliance with the Constitution... we have suggested how to finalize it. But as long as the army is a "one-way ticket" with a declarative report in 36 months, there will be even less motivation to serve..." the MP wrote.

Addendum

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov saidthat the priority in the new draft law on mobilization should be fairness for all Ukrainians.