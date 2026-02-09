Venezuela releases group of political prisoners: allies of María Machado gain freedom

$43.140.00
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiers
05:37 PM • 14060 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 18525 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 20227 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 22442 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 20436 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 14358 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 12155 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 24418 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at Eurovision
February 7, 08:13 PM • 38459 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told details
Ukraine has created a reserve of mobile energy equipment for communities: who received the first deliveries
Kyiv region returns to schedules, energy workers stabilized the situation - DTEK
Russia's energy infrastructure is a legitimate target for military strikes - Zelenskyy
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard - mayor
India joins war on 'shadow fleet', detains three tankers - media
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideas
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 69122 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 63449 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Luís Montenegro
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Village
Kyiv Oblast
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
MIM-104 Patriot

Venezuela releases group of political prisoners: allies of María Machado gain freedom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

On February 8, Venezuelan authorities released at least 30 opposition figures, including key allies of María Corina Machado. This occurred amidst a visit by UN representatives and increasing diplomatic pressure.

Venezuela releases group of political prisoners: allies of María Machado gain freedom

On February 8, the Venezuelan authorities released at least 30 opposition figures from prisons who had been behind bars on politically motivated charges. Among those released are key allies of opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado, whose arrests drew sharp criticism from the international community and human rights organizations. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The most high-profile release was that of former governor Juan Pablo Guanipa, who spent more than eight months in a Caracas detention center. He was detained in May on charges of allegedly preparing terrorist acts, although human rights activists called him a "prisoner of conscience."

Today we are being released. There is much to discuss about the present and future of Venezuela, always with the truth at the forefront

- Guanipa said in a video message immediately after being released from prison.

Also released were Maria Oropeza, known for her live-streamed detention, and lawyer Perkins Rocha. Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado welcomed the decision with a laconic call on social network X: "Let's go for the freedom of Venezuela!". The releases took place against the backdrop of a visit by UN representatives and increased diplomatic pressure on the government of acting president Delcy Rodriguez.

Argentina demands extradition of Nicolás Maduro over crimes against humanity05.02.26, 01:30 • 4642 views

Despite the positive step, the human rights group "Foro Penal" emphasizes that hundreds of political prisoners still remain in the country. The brother of the released politician, Tomás Guanipa, previously emphasized that such arrests are an illegal method of suppressing dissent.

In Venezuela, one cannot criminalize dissenting opinions... He has the right to defend his ideas and the right to be treated according to the constitution, which is not in force today

- he recalled during the campaign for his brother's release. 

Venezuela releases over 30 political prisoners amid amnesty promises02.02.26, 11:18 • 5980 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Social network
United Nations
Venezuela