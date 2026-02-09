Venezuela releases group of political prisoners: allies of María Machado gain freedom

On February 8, the Venezuelan authorities released at least 30 opposition figures from prisons who had been behind bars on politically motivated charges. Among those released are key allies of opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado, whose arrests drew sharp criticism from the international community and human rights organizations. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The most high-profile release was that of former governor Juan Pablo Guanipa, who spent more than eight months in a Caracas detention center. He was detained in May on charges of allegedly preparing terrorist acts, although human rights activists called him a "prisoner of conscience."

Today we are being released. There is much to discuss about the present and future of Venezuela, always with the truth at the forefront - Guanipa said in a video message immediately after being released from prison.

Also released were Maria Oropeza, known for her live-streamed detention, and lawyer Perkins Rocha. Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado welcomed the decision with a laconic call on social network X: "Let's go for the freedom of Venezuela!". The releases took place against the backdrop of a visit by UN representatives and increased diplomatic pressure on the government of acting president Delcy Rodriguez.

Despite the positive step, the human rights group "Foro Penal" emphasizes that hundreds of political prisoners still remain in the country. The brother of the released politician, Tomás Guanipa, previously emphasized that such arrests are an illegal method of suppressing dissent.

In Venezuela, one cannot criminalize dissenting opinions... He has the right to defend his ideas and the right to be treated according to the constitution, which is not in force today - he recalled during the campaign for his brother's release.

