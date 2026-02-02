$42.810.04
The New York Times

Venezuela releases over 30 political prisoners amid amnesty promises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3028 views

Over 30 individuals, considered political prisoners by human rights activists, have been released in Venezuela after authorities announced an amnesty. Among those released is human rights defender Javier Tarazona, who had been imprisoned since 2021.

Venezuela releases over 30 political prisoners amid amnesty promises

In Venezuela, more than 30 people, considered political prisoners by human rights activists, were released on Sunday amid government statements about an amnesty. This is reported by Reuters, writes  UNN.

Details

"More than 30 people considered 'political prisoners' were released in Venezuela on Sunday, the human rights group Foro Penal reported. This is part of a prisoner release process that families say is moving too slowly," the publication writes.

The releases came after interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez announced on Friday a proposed "amnesty law" for hundreds of prisoners, and also stated that the Helicoide detention center in Caracas would be converted into a sports and social services center.

According to preliminary information, a 2022 UN report stated that prisoners in this detention center were subjected to torture, but the Venezuelan government rejected these accusations.

In addition, Venezuelan officials generally deny the existence of political prisoners and state that the released individuals were convicted of criminal offenses. According to them, the total number of released persons exceeds 600, although this figure probably includes releases from previous years, the publication writes.

Among those released on Sunday was human rights activist Javier Tarazona, who had been in custody since mid-2021 at the Helicoide center.

"After 1675 days, four years and seven months, the day we longed for has come, my brother Javier Tarazona is free. The freedom of one is hope for all," said his brother Jose Rafael Tarazona.

Tarazona heads the organization FundaRedes, which monitors possible abuses by armed groups and the military on Venezuela's border with Colombia. He was accused of terrorism and conspiracy.

However, according to the publication, despite the recent releases, more than 700 political prisoners remain in Venezuelan prisons. The government has not named the total number of those it plans to release, nor their names. Families of prisoners and human rights activists continue to demand the full annulment of charges and sentences.

Recall

Venezuelan authorities released 18 political prisoners, including the opposition coordinator, after Nicolás Maduro's capture. 

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Nicolas Maduro
Colombia
United Nations
Venezuela