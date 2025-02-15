Vance denies rumors of sending US troops to Ukraine

J.D. Vance has denied speculation about the possibility of sending US troops to Ukraine. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance criticized The Wall Street Journal's publication, saying that the publication had distorted his words. On social network X, he emphasized that he had never admitted the possibility of sending the US military to Ukraine.

Contradictory interpretations emerged after his interview, in which he mentioned "military instruments of influence" against russia. However, Vance himself emphasized that the war is exclusively a conflict between Ukraine and the aggressor, and the safety of the U.S. military should not be jeopardized without a clear need.

President Trump is the main implementer of the agreement, and he will bring peace to the region by ending the war in Ukraine. As we have always said, U.S. forces should never be harmed where it does not advance U.S. interests and security. This war between russia and Ukraine - said J.D. Vance.

The politician also criticized the editorial policy of the WSJ, accusing the newspaper of trying to promote the idea of expanding the US military presence abroad.

Recall

Earlier , The Wall Street Journal reported that US Vice President J.D. Vance said that new sanctions and sending troops to Ukraine is possible. This will happen if russia abandons peace talks.

