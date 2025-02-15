Vance denies rumors of sending US troops to Ukraine

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 21730 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 62834 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 86813 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109355 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 84609 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119875 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101622 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113134 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116774 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155001 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 98915 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 67386 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 37116 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 99642 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 60622 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109355 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119875 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155001 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145497 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177765 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 60622 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 99642 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134790 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136695 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164874 views
Vance denies rumors of sending US troops to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31146 views

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance denied the WSJ's information about the possibility of sending U.S. troops to Ukraine. He emphasized that the war is a conflict between Ukraine and russia, where the United States should not risk its military.

J.D. Vance has denied speculation about the possibility of sending US troops to Ukraine. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance criticized The Wall Street Journal's publication, saying that the publication had distorted his words. On social network X, he emphasized that he had never admitted the possibility of sending the US military to Ukraine. 

Contradictory interpretations emerged after his interview, in which he mentioned "military instruments of influence" against russia. However, Vance himself emphasized that the war is exclusively a conflict between Ukraine and the aggressor, and the safety of the U.S. military should not be jeopardized without a clear need. 

President Trump is the main implementer of the agreement, and he will bring peace to the region by ending the war in Ukraine. As we have always said, U.S. forces should never be harmed where it does not advance U.S. interests and security. This war between russia and Ukraine

- said J.D. Vance.

The politician also criticized the editorial policy of the WSJ, accusing the newspaper of trying to promote the idea of expanding the US military presence abroad.

Recall

Earlier , The Wall Street Journal reported that US Vice President J.D. Vance said that new sanctions and sending troops to Ukraine is possible. This will happen if russia abandons peace talks.

Vance: U.S. considers sending troops to Ukraine if russia refuses peace14.02.25, 07:31 • 41875 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising