Vance: U.S. considers sending troops to Ukraine if russia refuses peace

Washington may impose retaliatory sanctions and send its troops to Ukraine if russia does not agree to peace. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, UNN reports.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said that if russia refuses to hold peace talks with Ukraine, the United States is ready to impose new sanctions and is considering sending its troops to Ukrainian territory.

Such developments will depend on whether moscow continues to pursue a constructive approach in the negotiations, which should ensure Ukraine's stability and long-term independence.

The United States emphasizes that both economic and military tools can be activated in the event of further escalation by the kremlin.

There are economic leverage tools, of course, there are military leverage tools" that the United States could use against putin - said J.D. Vance.

US Vice President J.D. Vance plans to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference

