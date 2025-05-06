Valeriy Shevchuk, a prominent Ukrainian Sixties writer, has died

Ukrainian writer, historian, translator, representative of the Sixties, Valery Shevchuk, died at the age of 86.

This was announced by his daughter Yuliana Shevchuk on her Facebook page Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

My father, writer Valery Shevchuk, passed away at the age of 86. His earthly suffering has ended.. - writes the writer's daughter.

As she noted in the post, Valery Shevchuk died in the intensive care unit of the Feofania hospital in Kyiv. The writer had been in a very serious condition for the last few days.

Addition

Valery Shevchuk was born on August 20, 1939 in Zhytomyr.

His debut story "Nastunka" was published in 1961 in the collection "A Wreath to Kobzar". And already in 1967 he became a member of the Union of Writers of Ukraine.

Shevchuk is known as the author of historical novels, short stories and novellas, in particular "House on the Mountain", "Shadows Disappear at Noon", "Eye of the Abyss", "Young Men from the Fiery Furnace", as well as the novel "Three Leaves Behind the Window", for which he received the Shevchenko Prize in 1987.

In addition, he was engaged in translation activities, in particular, he translated works of Old Ukrainian literature. He is the author of about 500 scientific and journalistic articles on the history of literature. In 1986 he was awarded the title of "Honored Worker of Polish Culture", in 1999 he was awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, V degree, and in 2007 he became an honorary professor of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

