US to provide $157 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon

The US State Department on Friday, October 4, announced the allocation of $157 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

This assistance is aimed at addressing both new and existing needs of internally displaced persons and refugees in Lebanon, as well as supporting local communities hosting these groups. In addition, the funds will be used to support those who are forced to flee to neighboring Syria, - the statement said.

It is noted that this step is part of the US efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the region, which is complicated by ongoing conflicts and instability.

