More than 100 Dutch citizens evacuated from Lebanon

The Netherlands has evacuated more than 100 of its citizens from Lebanon, the first evacuation flight landed at the air base in Eindhoven. This is reported by NOS, according to UNN.

Details

The first evacuation flight with Dutch nationals from Lebanon landed at the Eindhoven airbase around 21:00 local time. The plane carried 185 people, including more than 100 Dutch nationals and their families. In addition, citizens of a number of other countries, including Belgians, Irish and Finns, arrived on the same flight,” the statement said.

It is noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands has received about 500 applications from people who want to leave Lebanon, but not all of them can use evacuation flights.

We always first check how many Dutch people can and want to fly, and whether their documents are in order, - said Foreign Ministry Secretary General Christian Rebergen.

There are also people who registered but found another way to leave Lebanon. Another evacuation flight is scheduled for October 5. Whether there will be another one after that will depend on the circumstances.

