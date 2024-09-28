The Netherlands says goodbye to F-16s: Fighter jets that have served for 45 years are being transferred to Ukraine

The Netherlands will hand over F-16s to Ukraine, which they said goodbye to during the last symbolic flight over the country. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, UNN reports.

Details

The Dutch Ministry of Defense has officially said goodbye to the F-16 Fighting Falcon, which has proven its effectiveness in military operations for 45 years. The first of 213 fighters arrived at the Leuwarden airbase on June 6, 1979, replacing the old F-104 Starfighter.

During their service, the F-16s took part in numerous international missions, including NATO operations in the former Yugoslavia in 1993, as well as military campaigns in Afghanistan, Libya and Jordan. The fighter jets have repeatedly performed important missions in combat, demonstrating high skill and professionalism.

During the ceremony, the last eight aircraft flew over the Netherlands, symbolizing the end of the F-16 era in the Netherlands. However, their story is not over yet. Out of the 14 remaining aircraft that have not been sold or retired, 18 are now in Romania, where they train both Romanian and Ukrainian pilots.

The Netherlands also decided to give Ukraine the latest F-16s, which emphasizes their support in the fight against Russian aggression.

