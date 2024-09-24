The Netherlands has allocated more than 200 million euros to restore Ukraine's critical infrastructure

The Netherlands has allocated a new aid package of 210 million euros for the restoration of critical infrastructure and humanitarian aid. This was stated by Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp, reports UNN.

In New York, Veldkamp held a meeting with his G7 counterparts and Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga, after which he announced a new aid package for Ukraine.

The Netherlands announces a new €209.5 million support package aimed at rebuilding critical infrastructure - including through the EBRD - and providing humanitarian assistance - said the Dutch Foreign Minister.

In addition, the Netherlands will contribute EUR 45 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine and finance the supply of necessary equipment.

Partners have already allocated more than $4 billion to restore Ukraine's energy sector - Blinken

Denmark will provide 16 million euros to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks. The support will be provided in cooperation with UNDP, the Energy Community and other organizations.