Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The Netherlands has allocated more than 200 million euros to restore Ukraine's critical infrastructure

The Netherlands has allocated more than 200 million euros to restore Ukraine's critical infrastructure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38947 views

The Netherlands has announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth €209.5 million. The funds will be used to restore critical infrastructure and provide humanitarian aid, as well as EUR 45 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine.

The Netherlands has allocated a new aid package of 210 million euros for the restoration of critical infrastructure and humanitarian aid. This was stated by Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp, reports UNN.

Details

In New York, Veldkamp held a meeting with his G7 counterparts and Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga, after which he announced a new aid package for Ukraine.

The Netherlands announces a new €209.5 million support package aimed at rebuilding critical infrastructure - including through the EBRD - and providing humanitarian assistance

 - said the Dutch Foreign Minister. 

In addition, the Netherlands will contribute EUR 45 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine and finance the supply of necessary equipment.

Partners have already allocated more than $4 billion to restore Ukraine's energy sector - Blinken23.09.24, 19:58 • 34711 views

Recall

Denmark will provide 16 million euros to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks. The support will be provided in cooperation with UNDP, the Energy Community and other organizations.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarEconomyPolitics
denmarkDenmark
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine

