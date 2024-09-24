The Netherlands has allocated more than 200 million euros to restore Ukraine's critical infrastructure
Kyiv • UNN
The Netherlands has announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth €209.5 million. The funds will be used to restore critical infrastructure and provide humanitarian aid, as well as EUR 45 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine.
The Netherlands has allocated a new aid package of 210 million euros for the restoration of critical infrastructure and humanitarian aid. This was stated by Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp, reports UNN.
Details
In New York, Veldkamp held a meeting with his G7 counterparts and Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga, after which he announced a new aid package for Ukraine.
The Netherlands announces a new €209.5 million support package aimed at rebuilding critical infrastructure - including through the EBRD - and providing humanitarian assistance
In addition, the Netherlands will contribute EUR 45 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine and finance the supply of necessary equipment.
Partners have already allocated more than $4 billion to restore Ukraine's energy sector - Blinken23.09.24, 19:58 • 34711 views
Recall
Denmark will provide 16 million euros to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks. The support will be provided in cooperation with UNDP, the Energy Community and other organizations.