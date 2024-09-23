Partners have already allocated more than $4 billion to restore Ukraine's energy sector - Blinken

Ukraine's international partners, including the G7 countries, have raised more than $4 billion since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion to rebuild Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at a ministerial meeting in the G7 Plus format in New York, UNN reports.

Details

Collectively, as the G7 and other partner countries, we have worked over the past several years to mobilize resources for Ukraine (...). , Since February 22 and the Russian invasion, the G7+ countries have mobilized more than $4 billion - said the US Secretary of State.

According to him, in the last month alone, Germany, the Netherlands and other countries have announced new contributions.

More than 2300 proceedings are under investigation due to Russian attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure

Also in June, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced the allocation of $500 million for energy needs, and last month the U.S. allocated another $300 million, increasing America's contribution in this sector to $1.8 billion.

These funds are important, but what really matters is that they are put to practical use and help our Ukrainian friends survive the coming (winter - ed.) months - Blinken emphasized.

He warned that Putin uses winter, weather as a weapon, uses energy as a weapon in his efforts to conquer Ukraine.

Recall

Denmark will provide 16 million euros to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks. The support will be provided in cooperation with UNDP, the Energy Community and other organizations.