Partners have already allocated more than $4 billion to restore Ukraine's energy sector - Blinken

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109509 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113442 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 183929 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146305 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148253 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140922 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190619 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112241 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180280 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104909 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 52717 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 41933 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 70240 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 43136 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 39041 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 183929 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190619 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180280 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207456 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196060 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146358 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145888 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150273 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141397 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158019 views
Partners have already allocated more than $4 billion to restore Ukraine's energy sector - Blinken

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34712 views

Ukraine's international partners have mobilized more than $4 billion to restore energy infrastructure. The United States has allocated $1.8 billion, and other countries have also made significant contributions to help Ukraine get through the winter.

Ukraine's international partners, including the G7 countries, have raised more than $4 billion since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion to rebuild Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at a ministerial meeting in the G7 Plus format in New York, UNN reports.

Details

Collectively, as the G7 and other partner countries, we have worked over the past several years to mobilize resources for Ukraine (...). , Since February 22 and the Russian invasion, the G7+ countries have mobilized more than $4 billion

- said the US Secretary of State. 

According to him, in the last month alone, Germany, the Netherlands and other countries have announced new contributions. 

More than 2300 proceedings are under investigation due to Russian attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure18.09.24, 14:50 • 13541 view

Also in June, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced the allocation of $500 million for energy needs, and last month the U.S. allocated another $300 million, increasing America's contribution in this sector to $1.8 billion.

These funds are important, but what really matters is that they are put to practical use and help our Ukrainian friends survive the coming (winter - ed.) months

- Blinken emphasized.

He warned that Putin uses winter, weather as a weapon, uses energy as a weapon in his efforts to conquer Ukraine. 

Recall

Denmark will provide 16 million euros to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks. The support will be provided in cooperation with UNDP, the Energy Community and other organizations.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarEconomyPolitics
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
new-york-cityNew York City
denmarkDenmark
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising