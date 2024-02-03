US State Department approves sale of Hellfire air-to-ground missiles to the Netherlands

The United States State Department has approved a deal to sell Hellfire air-to-ground missiles and military equipment to the Netherlands for about $150 million. This is reported by the Security Cooperation Agency, part of the Pentagon, UNN reports.

Details

It is specified that the Dutch government has requested the possibility of purchasing 386 missiles of this model and auxiliary equipment.

A possible sale would contribute to the realization of US foreign policy objectives by strengthening the security of a NATO ally the Pentagon emphasized.

