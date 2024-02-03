US State Department approves sale of Hellfire air-to-ground missiles to the Netherlands
Kyiv • UNN
The United States approves the sale of 386 Hellfire missiles and military equipment worth $150 million to the Netherlands to strengthen the security of its NATO ally.
The United States State Department has approved a deal to sell Hellfire air-to-ground missiles and military equipment to the Netherlands for about $150 million. This is reported by the Security Cooperation Agency, part of the Pentagon, UNN reports.
Details
It is specified that the Dutch government has requested the possibility of purchasing 386 missiles of this model and auxiliary equipment.
A possible sale would contribute to the realization of US foreign policy objectives by strengthening the security of a NATO ally
