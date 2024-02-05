U.S. Senate unveils $118 billion in aid for Israel, Ukraine and border security

U.S. senators on Sunday released details of a $118.2 billion bipartisan aid proposal for Ukraine, Israel and the U.S. southern border after months of painstaking closed-door negotiations, UNN reports citing CNBC.

Details

The long-awaited bill provides $60.1 billion in aid to Ukraine, $14.1 billion for Israel, and $20.2 billion to improve security on the border with the United States. It also includes smaller amounts of funding for humanitarian aid in war-torn regions and defense operations in the Red Sea and Taiwan, the TV channel said.

The new US Senate agreement, as indicated, roughly corresponds to the proportions of funding that US President Joe Biden requested for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

"The main difference in the new proposal is an increase in border security funding by more than $13 billion, which has been a major point of contention in months of negotiations in the Senate," the statement said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, said a vote on the bill is scheduled for Wednesday.

The publication of the draft law marks a small victory for Senate negotiators, who "have been going back and forth for months trying to strike a deal," the TV channel notes.

This proposal, as indicated, will also face the next big battle: with Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Addendum

US President Joe Biden initially proposed an aid package worth more than $105 billion in October.