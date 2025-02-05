ukenru
USPS suspends incoming mail from China due to the US trade war with Beijing

USPS suspends incoming mail from China due to the US trade war with Beijing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24796 views

The US Postal Service has temporarily stopped accepting parcels from China and Hong Kong due to the intensification of the trade war. The decision is related to Trump's new customs restrictions on low-value goods.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced that it will "temporarily" stop accepting packages from China and Hong Kong "until further notice" as the trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.

Transmits to UNN with reference to CNN.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced on Tuesday that it will temporarily stop accepting packages from China and Hong Kong amid tensions between the Asian giant and the United States over tariff increases.

"Starting February 4, the Postal Service will temporarily suspend acceptance of international packages from China and Hong Kong until further notice," the USPS said on its website.

The newly elected US president raised tariffs on imports from China by 10%.

Mexico and Canada are on pause, and duties are coming into effect against China today: how world markets are reacting04.02.25, 13:53 • 230646 views

This week, President Donald Trump closed a trade loophole used by retailers such as Temu and Shein to ship low-value parcels to the United States duty-free.

The PRC responded with 15 percent duties on imports of coal, liquefied natural gas, agricultural machinery, and other goods from the United States.

For reference

The vast majority of goods shipped from China arrive outside the postal system. However, Trump's executive order specifically canceled the tariff exemption for low-value goods that are purchased directly by consumers and sent through the postal service.

Addendum

During his first presidency, Donald Trump had tense relations with Beijing, when the White House head imposed several rounds of tariffs worth about $370 billion a year. China responded by imposing taxes on US exports.

Trump: US will “take control” of Gaza Strip05.02.25, 07:33 • 26157 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
hong-kongHong Kong
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

