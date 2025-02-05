Trump: US will “take control” of Gaza Strip

US President Donald Trump has expressed his country's readiness to take control of the Gaza Strip and develop the enclave. He also did not rule out the possibility of sending American troops to the region. This is reported by CNN and The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the relevant statement of the American president was made at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.

The United States will take control of the Gaza Strip, and we will do the same. We will govern it and be responsible for the dismantling of all dangerous bombs and other unexploded weapons - Donald Trump said.

Answering questions from media representatives about the possibility of sending US troops to Gaza, the American leader said that “if it is necessary, we will do it.

We will take this piece (of territory). We are going to develop it, create thousands and thousands of jobs, and it will be something the whole Middle East can be proud of - said the US President.

He added that he envisions “people from all over the world living in Gaza” and that “we will turn it into an international, incredible place... Palestinians will live there, too, Palestinians will live there, many people will live there.

According to President Donald Trump, after demining and cleaning up war-damaged buildings, the enclave could “create economic development that will provide unlimited jobs and housing for people in the area.

In addition, Trump said that Washington would ask other neighboring countries to accept Palestinians displaced from Gaza. At the same time, Trump did not specify where exactly, in his opinion, Palestinians from the Gaza Strip should be resettled.

The Times of Israel writes that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was asked by journalists at a press conference at the White House whether he considered Trump's plan to take control of the Gaza Strip “a way to 'expand Israel's borders. In response, the politician noted that one of the goals of the war with Hamas is to ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel.

President Trump is taking it to a much higher level. He sees a different future for that piece of land that has been the center of so much terrorism, so many attacks on us... He has a different idea. I think it's worth paying attention to Netanyahu said.

He added that the U.S. authorities are investigating the issue and are in consultations.

I think it's something that can change history, and it's really worth continuing on this path - believes the Prime Minister of Israel.

He noted that during the current “temporary ceasefire,” a Hamas leader said that the terrorist group intended to “do it again on October 7, but on a larger scale.

According to Netanyahu, there can be no peace in the region if the “toxic, deadly” Hamas remains in Gaza.

A senior representative of the Hamas terrorist group, Moussa Abu Marzouk, said that the Palestinian organization is ready for talks with the Trump administration.

According to him, negotiations with the United States have become a kind of necessity for Hamas, given that Washington is a key player in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House amid talks on a ceasefire in Gaza. The Israeli prime minister became the first foreign leader to meet with the US president in Washington after his inauguration.

