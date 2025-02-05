Trump: US will “take control” of Gaza Strip

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 13939 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 62166 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102063 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105472 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123013 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102174 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129193 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103526 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116905 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106143 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102581 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 88366 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111642 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106062 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 13979 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123017 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129194 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162250 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152391 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 3266 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106062 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111642 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138372 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140150 views
Actual
Trump: US will “take control” of Gaza Strip

Trump: US will “take control” of Gaza Strip

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26157 views

Donald Trump announced US plans to control and develop the Gaza Strip, including the possible deployment of troops. Netanyahu supported this initiative, calling it capable of “changing history.

US President Donald Trump has expressed his country's readiness to take control of the Gaza Strip and develop the enclave. He also did not rule out the possibility of sending American troops to the region. This is reported by CNN and The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the relevant statement of the American president was made at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.

The United States will take control of the Gaza Strip, and we will do the same. We will govern it and be responsible for the dismantling of all dangerous bombs and other unexploded weapons

- Donald Trump said.

Answering questions from media representatives about the possibility of sending US troops to Gaza, the American leader said that “if it is necessary, we will do it.

We will take this piece (of territory). We are going to develop it, create thousands and thousands of jobs, and it will be something the whole Middle East can be proud of

- said the US President.

He added that he envisions “people from all over the world living in Gaza” and that “we will turn it into an international, incredible place... Palestinians will live there, too, Palestinians will live there, many people will live there.

According to President Donald Trump, after demining and cleaning up war-damaged buildings, the enclave could “create economic development that will provide unlimited jobs and housing for people in the area.

In addition, Trump said that Washington would ask other neighboring countries to accept Palestinians displaced from Gaza. At the same time, Trump did not specify where exactly, in his opinion, Palestinians from the Gaza Strip should be resettled.

Trump reacts to Hamas hostage release agreement15.01.25, 19:03 • 28970 views

The Times of Israel writes that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was asked by journalists at a press conference at the White House whether he considered Trump's plan to take control of the Gaza Strip “a way to 'expand Israel's borders. In response, the politician noted that one of the goals of the war with Hamas is to ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel.

President Trump is taking it to a much higher level. He sees a different future for that piece of land that has been the center of so much terrorism, so many attacks on us... He has a different idea. I think it's worth paying attention to

Netanyahu said.

He added that the U.S. authorities are investigating the issue and are in consultations.

I think it's something that can change history, and it's really worth continuing on this path

- believes the Prime Minister of Israel.

He noted that during the current “temporary ceasefire,” a Hamas leader said that the terrorist group intended to “do it again on October 7, but on a larger scale.

According to Netanyahu, there can be no peace in the region if the “toxic, deadly” Hamas remains in Gaza.

Representatives Hamas arrived in Moscow: what they talked about03.02.25, 20:42 • 25406 views

Hamas says it is ready for talks with the Trump administration

A senior representative of the Hamas terrorist group, Moussa Abu Marzouk, said that the Palestinian organization is ready for talks with the Trump administration.

According to him, negotiations with the United States have become a kind of necessity for Hamas, given that Washington is a key player in the Middle East.

Recall

US President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House amid talks on a ceasefire in Gaza. The Israeli prime minister became the first foreign leader to meet with the US president in Washington after his inauguration.

Israel returns three more hostages after 484 days in Hamas captivity01.02.25, 10:57 • 28027 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
israelIsrael
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising