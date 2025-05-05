$41.590.00
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 126666 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Presidential elections in Romania: who is advancing to the second round

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

In Romania, the ultra-right candidate George Simion is leading in the presidential elections. He will compete in the second round with former Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan.

In Romania, the ultra-right candidate George Simion gets the best result in the presidential elections. The second place is taken by the ex-mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor-Daniel Dan, who also advances to the second round. This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the CEC of Romania.

Details

It is noted that in Romania, 99.90% of ballots have already been processed based on the results of the presidential elections.

The result of the candidate from the ultra-right party "Alliance for the Union of Romanians" (AUR) Simion is twice the number of votes that voters gave to both the independent candidate Dan and Antonescu from the "National Liberal Party" (PSD-PNL-UDMR).

However, Dan received slightly higher results than former acting president Antonescu.

In general, the results of the vote count look like this:

  • George Simion - 40.88%
    • Nicusor Dan - 20.99%
      • Crin Antonescu - 20.12%
        • Victor Ponta - 13.08%
          • Olena Laskoni - 2.68%

            None of the candidates managed to get more than 50% of the votes in the elections, there should be a second round. It is planned that it will take place in two weeks - May 18.

            In it, the far-right politician Simion will have to face the former mayor of the capital, Dan, who has gained a reputation as a successful fighter against corruption.

            Let us remind you

            In Romania is taking place the first round of presidential elections after the annulment of the previous results. The Permanent Electoral Commission of Romania stated that almost 17.99 million citizens of the country have the right to vote.

            Russian hackers attacked Romanian government websites during the elections05.05.25, 01:01 • 1006 views

            Vita Zelenetska

            PoliticsNews of the World
            Bucharest
            Romania
