Trump reacts to Hamas hostage release agreement

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said a hostage agreement had been reached and that hostages held by Hamas would be “released soon,” reports UNN citing CNN.

“We have an agreement regarding the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released soon. Thank you!” - Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier UNN wrote that an Israeli delegation arrived in Doha for talks with Hamas on hostage release and ceasefire. The main disagreements concern control of the Philadelphi Corridor and the presence of troops in Gaza.