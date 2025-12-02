$42.340.08
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

US officials intend to return Russian assets after a peace treaty is concluded. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposes using them to support Ukraine.

US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico

The US wants to return Russia's frozen assets in the EU after a peace agreement on Ukraine is signed. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

According to the publication, American officials have made it clear that their plan involves the return of Russian assets after any peace treaty is concluded. This happened during the visit of EU sanctions envoy David O'Sullivan to Washington.

At the same time, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen insists on the idea of using Russian funds to support Ukraine.

Additionally

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced her readiness to present a legal text for a 140 billion euro reparations loan to Ukraine. This will happen after presenting EU countries with financing options for Ukraine in 2026-2027.

At the same time, The Guardian reported that the confiscation of frozen Moscow assets to save Kyiv could be the only way to stop the war in Ukraine and prevent the theft of a "deal" that would bring war to the rest of Europe.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a clause on the use of frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine under American leadership was removed from the US peace proposal project for Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

