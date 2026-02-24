The United Nations is facing a financial crisis due to unpaid mandatory contributions, particularly from the United States – the organization's largest donor. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

The President of the UN General Assembly called on the US to pay its membership dues in full after Washington made only a partial payment.

According to the UN, the United States has transferred about $160 million out of more than $4 billion it owes the organization. Thus, less than 5% of the total amount has been paid.

Every member state is obliged to pay its contribution in full and on time, and $160 million is clearly not the full amount — she stated during a briefing in Geneva.

Earlier, the UN Secretary-General warned that the organization is facing an imminent financial crisis due to systemic non-payment of contributions.

Commenting on the possible decline of the UN's role amid new US security initiatives, she noted that such formats can only be applied in specific cases, particularly regarding the situation in Gaza.

In all other matters of peace and security, there is an international institution and a legitimate body – the United Nations — she emphasized.

Recall

The US introduced a temporary global tariff of 10% for a period of 150 days after the Supreme Court overturned previous tariff restrictions. President Trump plans to raise the rate to 15% later, but the timing is not specified.