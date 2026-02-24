US paid less than 5% of UN contributions – General Assembly calls for full debt repayment

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
02:05 PM • 928 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 5766 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 6832 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 22144 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 18804 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 17873 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 17634 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
February 24, 06:54 AM • 16489 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 22629 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 40839 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1m/s
85%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Garik Korogodsky's daughter explained why she joined the military serviceFebruary 24, 04:30 AM • 8994 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia committed a deliberate act of sabotage against Hungary and Slovakia by striking the Druzhba oil pipelineFebruary 24, 05:31 AM • 7040 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhotoFebruary 24, 07:05 AM • 21625 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideo09:17 AM • 10611 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions09:44 AM • 14887 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 5766 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 22145 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 43739 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 63313 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 66501 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
António Costa
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 4152 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 23791 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 21576 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 22326 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 40392 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Social network
Starlink
9K720 Iskander

US paid less than 5% of UN contributions – General Assembly calls for full debt repayment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1168 views

The United Nations is facing a financial crisis. The US has paid only about $160 million out of more than $4 billion in debt.

US paid less than 5% of UN contributions – General Assembly calls for full debt repayment

The United Nations is facing a financial crisis due to unpaid mandatory contributions, particularly from the United States – the organization's largest donor. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

The President of the UN General Assembly called on the US to pay its membership dues in full after Washington made only a partial payment.

According to the UN, the United States has transferred about $160 million out of more than $4 billion it owes the organization. Thus, less than 5% of the total amount has been paid.

Every member state is obliged to pay its contribution in full and on time, and $160 million is clearly not the full amount 

— she stated during a briefing in Geneva.

Earlier, the UN Secretary-General warned that the organization is facing an imminent financial crisis due to systemic non-payment of contributions.

Commenting on the possible decline of the UN's role amid new US security initiatives, she noted that such formats can only be applied in specific cases, particularly regarding the situation in Gaza.

In all other matters of peace and security, there is an international institution and a legitimate body – the United Nations 

— she emphasized.

Recall

The US introduced a temporary global tariff of 10% for a period of 150 days after the Supreme Court overturned previous tariff restrictions. President Trump plans to raise the rate to 15% later, but the timing is not specified.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

News of the World
State budget
Geneva
Reuters
United Nations
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Gaza Strip