US Navy to arm ships with Patriot missiles to counter China
Kyiv • UNN
The United States plans to install Patriot PAC-3 MSE interceptor missiles on warships. This decision was made in response to the potential threat of China's use of hypersonic weapons in the Pacific Ocean.
The US Navy plans to arm ships with Patriot missiles in response to threats from China. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
In response to concerns that China could deploy hypersonic weapons to attack ships in the Pacific, the U.S. Navy is moving forward with a plan to equip some of its ships with Patriot interceptor missiles.
According to industry representatives, the deployment of the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) highly flexible interceptors on board navy ships will help counter China's new missile technologies, including highly maneuverable hypersonic systems. This weapon, previously used primarily by the US Army, is expected to become a key element in securing sea routes in the region.
