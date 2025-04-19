US is preparing a new meeting with Russians: Witkoff will try to push through the deal on Ukraine?

$41.380.00
Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy
03:10 PM • 2280 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

03:04 PM • 5830 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

02:56 PM • 4640 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

02:01 PM • 7012 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

11:37 AM • 11849 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 67487 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 84481 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84358 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 88625 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 119733 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 22419 views

Axios on Rubio's threats of US withdrawal from peace talks: comments were "mostly aimed" at Ukraine

April 19, 07:54 AM • 8764 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 17535 views

Russian missile strike on Odesa region destroyed farmers' warehouses and equipment: consequences shown

11:34 AM • 10354 views

A soldier was beaten in a village in Cherkasy region: criminal proceedings have been initiated

01:35 PM • 5976 views
Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 17600 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 22485 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 67487 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 101448 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 156104 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Steve Witkoff

Elon Musk

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Paris

London

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

03:04 PM • 5830 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 23499 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 25879 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 27362 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 61207 views
9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Facebook

US is preparing a new meeting with Russians: Witkoff will try to push through the deal on Ukraine?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

The US is planning another meeting of Special Representative Witkoff with the Russians to persuade Moscow to join the framework agreement on Ukraine. The details of the agreement are being finalized, and the US will work on this with Europeans and Ukrainians in London next week.

US is preparing a new meeting with Russians: Witkoff will try to push through the deal on Ukraine?

The administration of US President Donald Trump is planning another meeting between Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and the Russians to persuade Moscow to join a framework agreement on Ukraine, CNN writes, citing a source, reports UNN.

The source, who spoke with CNN, said that some parts of the framework still need to be filled in, adding that the US plans to work with Europeans and Ukrainians on this issue next week in London.

Let's add

The publication emphasizes that despite the statement by US President Donald Trump that he will be able to end the war in Ukraine in one day, America's attempts to reach a peace agreement have largely reached a deadlock due to Russia's inflexibility, which has led to growing frustration in the White House.

After Rubio warned on Friday that the US was ready to "abandon" efforts to establish peace in Ukraine within days if there were no tangible signs of progress, Trump proposed a less tough approach, stating that Rubio was "right" but expressing more optimism about the prospects for an agreement.

When asked about the timing of the US withdrawal from the agreement, Trump replied: "There is no specific number of days, but we want to do it quickly."

Does Ukraine support US President Trump's peace plan by 90%? What the Ministry of Defense says19.04.25, 16:53 • 1758 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
London
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,411.10
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,606.09