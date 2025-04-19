US is preparing a new meeting with Russians: Witkoff will try to push through the deal on Ukraine?

The administration of US President Donald Trump is planning another meeting between Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and the Russians to persuade Moscow to join a framework agreement on Ukraine, CNN writes, citing a source, reports UNN.

The source, who spoke with CNN, said that some parts of the framework still need to be filled in, adding that the US plans to work with Europeans and Ukrainians on this issue next week in London.

Let's add

The publication emphasizes that despite the statement by US President Donald Trump that he will be able to end the war in Ukraine in one day, America's attempts to reach a peace agreement have largely reached a deadlock due to Russia's inflexibility, which has led to growing frustration in the White House.

After Rubio warned on Friday that the US was ready to "abandon" efforts to establish peace in Ukraine within days if there were no tangible signs of progress, Trump proposed a less tough approach, stating that Rubio was "right" but expressing more optimism about the prospects for an agreement.

When asked about the timing of the US withdrawal from the agreement, Trump replied: "There is no specific number of days, but we want to do it quickly."

Does Ukraine support US President Trump's peace plan by 90%? What the Ministry of Defense says