US House of Representatives passes short-term budget bill to avert shutdown

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 872 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 46814 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 183983 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 106894 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 361465 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292614 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210216 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242859 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254338 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160504 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 115201 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110572 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40071 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53745 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104566 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 105841 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 183885 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 361361 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 241782 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292550 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 6038 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31965 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 54690 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40986 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 111486 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

US House of Representatives passes short-term budget bill to avert shutdown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30400 views

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill to temporarily extend funding for federal agencies to prevent a shutdown in the country.

US House of Representatives passes short-term budget bill to avert shutdown

Today, on February 29, the US House of Representatives approved a short-term funding bill that will avert a shutdown by the end of the week. This was reported by The Hill, UNN wrote.  

Details

Bill received 320 votes to 99, with 113 members of the Republican Party supporting it, a little more than half of the entire caucus in the House of Representatives.

In order to circumvent the opposition of some of his fellow party members, House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, brought the bill to a vote under an expedited procedure that required two-thirds support for passage.

"We have to help them finish the job" Brink urges US to double support for Ukraine27.02.24, 12:27 • 26137 views

To become effective, the bill still needs to be approved by senators by March 1 and signed by US President Joe Biden.

Addendum

The document stipulates that funding for six budget bills that have not yet been approved, including trade and energy, will be automatically extended until March 8.

For the remaining six, including the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security, temporary funding will last until March 22.

During this time, lawmakers should finally agree on and adopt permanent budgets for 2024. Earlier, Congress said it had agreed on six of the most urgent bills to be put to a vote next week.

Recall

In January, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a preliminary temporary budget that will provide funding for federal agencies and allow to avoid a "shutdown".

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
United States House of Representatives
Republican Party (United States)
The Hill
The Pentagon
United States Congress
Mike Johnson
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08