US House of Representatives passes short-term budget bill to avert shutdown

Today, on February 29, the US House of Representatives approved a short-term funding bill that will avert a shutdown by the end of the week. This was reported by The Hill, UNN wrote.

Details

Bill received 320 votes to 99, with 113 members of the Republican Party supporting it, a little more than half of the entire caucus in the House of Representatives.

In order to circumvent the opposition of some of his fellow party members, House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, brought the bill to a vote under an expedited procedure that required two-thirds support for passage.

To become effective, the bill still needs to be approved by senators by March 1 and signed by US President Joe Biden.

Addendum

The document stipulates that funding for six budget bills that have not yet been approved, including trade and energy, will be automatically extended until March 8.

For the remaining six, including the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security, temporary funding will last until March 22.

During this time, lawmakers should finally agree on and adopt permanent budgets for 2024. Earlier, Congress said it had agreed on six of the most urgent bills to be put to a vote next week.

Recall

In January, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a preliminary temporary budget that will provide funding for federal agencies and allow to avoid a "shutdown".