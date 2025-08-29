$41.320.08
August 28, 03:40 PM • 19318 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 34613 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 104304 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 56580 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 69596 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 108377 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 121796 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 104538 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 116987 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 84343 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 03:40 PM
US Embassy reacts to Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of August 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The US Embassy condemned the night shelling of Kyiv, during which residential buildings and the premises of the EU Delegation and the British Council were damaged, calling the strikes on civilian objects unacceptable. Diplomats also recalled Donald Trump's call to stop the killings and reach an agreed solution to end the war.

US Embassy reacts to Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of August 28

The Embassy of the United States of America condemned the night shelling of Kyiv, during which residential buildings and premises housing the EU Representation and the British Council were damaged. Diplomats emphasized that attacks on civilian objects are unacceptable. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the diplomatic institution on the social network X.

"We express our deepest condolences to the victims and their families

- the post says.

Diplomats also reminded that US President Donald Trump repeatedly emphasized that killings must stop, and the parties must make efforts to reach an agreed solution to end the war. Russia, which launched this massive attack, is not mentioned anywhere in the embassy's statement.

Recall

The number of dead in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on the night of August 28 increased to 23. 

On the night of August 28, the capital of Ukraine suffered one of the largest combined shellings from Russia. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are dead, injured, fires recorded, numerous destructions.

The aggressor country used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as "Kinzhal" and false targets. Local authorities reported the consequences of the attack at more than 20 locations in Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Desnianskyi districts.

As a result of the night enemy attack on Kyiv, 225 residential buildings were damaged, more than 5,400 windows were broken, and 23 families need resettlement. 

55 foreign diplomats visited the site of the Russian strike on Kyiv where adults and children died28.08.25, 13:00 • 4068 views

Vita Zelenetska

