US Embassy reacts to Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of August 28

The Embassy of the United States of America condemned the night shelling of Kyiv, during which residential buildings and premises housing the EU Representation and the British Council were damaged. Diplomats emphasized that attacks on civilian objects are unacceptable. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the diplomatic institution on the social network X.

"We express our deepest condolences to the victims and their families - the post says.

Diplomats also reminded that US President Donald Trump repeatedly emphasized that killings must stop, and the parties must make efforts to reach an agreed solution to end the war. Russia, which launched this massive attack, is not mentioned anywhere in the embassy's statement.

Recall

The number of dead in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on the night of August 28 increased to 23.

On the night of August 28, the capital of Ukraine suffered one of the largest combined shellings from Russia. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are dead, injured, fires recorded, numerous destructions.

The aggressor country used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as "Kinzhal" and false targets. Local authorities reported the consequences of the attack at more than 20 locations in Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Desnianskyi districts.

As a result of the night enemy attack on Kyiv, 225 residential buildings were damaged, more than 5,400 windows were broken, and 23 families need resettlement.

55 foreign diplomats visited the site of the Russian strike on Kyiv where adults and children died