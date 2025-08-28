55 foreign diplomats visited the site of the Russian strike on Kyiv where adults and children died

After the barbaric shelling of Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, together with the heads of 55 foreign diplomatic missions, visited a destroyed residential building in the Darnytskyi district, where at least 14 civilians, including four children, died. The minister wrote about this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

After the barbaric Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital, it was important to visit, together with the heads of 55 foreign diplomatic missions, the site of one of the strikes – a destroyed residential building in the Darnytskyi district – Sybiha's message says.

The minister thanked his colleague Ihor Klymenko, who informed foreign diplomats about the casualties and the elimination of the consequences of the strike.

Sybiha emphasized the importance of the world seeing the scale of Russian terror and responding with appropriate measures:

Russia is a terrorist state. We expect a decisive international reaction, new tough sanctions, and increased support for Ukraine

The participation of representatives of 55 diplomatic missions in commemorating the victims became a signal of solidarity with Ukraine and condemnation of Russia's aggression.

Recall

The enemy launched an incredible number of Shaheds and missiles. However, the Defense Forces are working. It was not possible to fully avoid terrible consequences. The head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, explained both the anti-record of deadly launches by the Russian Federation and the high rates of downing.

Russian strikes on Kyiv resulted in the death of 15 people, including 4 children. The building of the British Council and the offices of the European Union Representation were damaged.