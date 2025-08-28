55 foreign diplomats visited the site of the Russian strike on Kyiv where adults and children died

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 24104 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 50064 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 51941 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 85486 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 63099 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 73881 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 188993 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 90350 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 55086 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 67722 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.7m/s
33%
754mm
Popular news
Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is knownVideoAugust 28, 01:25 AM • 53942 views
Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: detailsAugust 28, 03:16 AM • 37235 views
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhoto06:40 AM • 35118 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KMVAPhotoVideo08:54 AM • 15539 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron09:33 AM • 27084 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 106852 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 108877 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 188993 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 172520 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 102091 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
France
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 73574 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 106204 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 109068 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 105544 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 138482 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
YouTube
The New York Times

55 foreign diplomats visited the site of the Russian strike on Kyiv where adults and children died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Representatives of 55 foreign diplomatic missions visited the destroyed building in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. The visit took place after the Russian shelling that led to the death of 15 civilians, including four children.

55 foreign diplomats visited the site of the Russian strike on Kyiv where adults and children died

After the barbaric shelling of Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, together with the heads of 55 foreign diplomatic missions, visited a destroyed residential building in the Darnytskyi district, where at least 14 civilians, including four children, died. The minister wrote about this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

After the barbaric Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital, it was important to visit, together with the heads of 55 foreign diplomatic missions, the site of one of the strikes – a destroyed residential building in the Darnytskyi district

– Sybiha's message says.

The minister thanked his colleague Ihor Klymenko, who informed foreign diplomats about the casualties and the elimination of the consequences of the strike.

Sybiha emphasized the importance of the world seeing the scale of Russian terror and responding with appropriate measures: 

Russia is a terrorist state. We expect a decisive international reaction, new tough sanctions, and increased support for Ukraine

The participation of representatives of 55 diplomatic missions in commemorating the victims became a signal of solidarity with Ukraine and condemnation of Russia's aggression.

Recall

The enemy launched an incredible number of Shaheds and missiles. However, the Defense Forces are working. It was not possible to fully avoid terrible consequences. The head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, explained both the anti-record of deadly launches by the Russian Federation and the high rates of downing.

Russian strikes on Kyiv resulted in the death of 15 people, including 4 children. The building of the British Council and the offices of the European Union Representation were damaged.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Yurii Ihnat
European Union
Ihor Klymenko
Ukraine
Kyiv