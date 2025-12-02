US did not warn Germany about decision to suspend certain aid to Ukraine - German general

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
December 2, 12:35 PM • 14779 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 42699 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 34603 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 27765 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 26969 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 55548 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 52535 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 60184 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 51581 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 46847 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
0m/s
97%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - ReutersDecember 2, 09:30 AM • 28327 views
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideoDecember 2, 10:45 AM • 18123 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 23532 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 21286 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 21991 views
Publications
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers04:58 PM • 13103 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 22094 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 21390 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 23640 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 42699 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Steve Witkoff
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Republic of Ireland
Turkey
Florida
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 43234 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 45135 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 101143 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 75721 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 91678 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
Bild
ChatGPT

US did not warn Germany about decision to suspend certain aid to Ukraine - German general

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

The administration of US President Donald Trump did not warn Germany about the suspension of certain arms supplies to Ukraine. This led to a breakdown in direct contacts with German generals who were coordinating aid to Kyiv.

US did not warn Germany about decision to suspend certain aid to Ukraine - German general

The administration of US President Donald Trump did not warn about its move to suspend certain arms supplies to Ukraine, and also cut off one of the direct contacts with German generals who coordinated aid to Kyiv. This was stated in an interview with The Atlantic by the commander of the German Army, Christian Freuding, UNN reports.

Details

As Freuding said, he once "could text American defense officials day and night, but recently communication with his counterparts in Washington has been cut off."

The Trump administration, for example, did not warn about its move to suspend certain arms supplies to Ukraine

- said Freuding.

To get information about American policy, Freuding turned to the German embassy in Washington, where "there is someone who is trying to find someone in the Pentagon."

Recall

The US threatened Ukraine to stop supplying weapons and intelligence if it does not sign the American peace plan by November 27.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance has reached 4 billion euros in US arms supplies to Ukraine since August, at a rate of 1 billion euros per month. He expressed optimism about closing December within the PURL initiative, which allows countries to finance arms supplies based on Ukraine's requests.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
The Pentagon
NATO
Donald Trump
Germany
United States
Ukraine