US did not warn Germany about decision to suspend certain aid to Ukraine - German general

The administration of US President Donald Trump did not warn about its move to suspend certain arms supplies to Ukraine, and also cut off one of the direct contacts with German generals who coordinated aid to Kyiv. This was stated in an interview with The Atlantic by the commander of the German Army, Christian Freuding, UNN reports.

Details

As Freuding said, he once "could text American defense officials day and night, but recently communication with his counterparts in Washington has been cut off."

The Trump administration, for example, did not warn about its move to suspend certain arms supplies to Ukraine - said Freuding.

To get information about American policy, Freuding turned to the German embassy in Washington, where "there is someone who is trying to find someone in the Pentagon."

Recall

The US threatened Ukraine to stop supplying weapons and intelligence if it does not sign the American peace plan by November 27.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance has reached 4 billion euros in US arms supplies to Ukraine since August, at a rate of 1 billion euros per month. He expressed optimism about closing December within the PURL initiative, which allows countries to finance arms supplies based on Ukraine's requests.