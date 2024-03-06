$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

U.S. Congressmen call on Pentagon to transfer ATACMS missiles to Ukraine - Chernev

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28358 views

U.S. congressmen from both parties have called on the Pentagon to provide Ukraine with ATACMS missiles to help defend itself against Russia.

U.S. Congressmen call on Pentagon to transfer ATACMS missiles to Ukraine - Chernev

A group of U.S. congressmen from both parties has called on the head of the Pentagon to provide Ukraine with ATACMS missiles. This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yegor Chernev, who released a statement,  UNN reports

"A group of congressmen from both parties, after meeting with our delegation in Munich at our request, appealed to the head of the Pentagon to transfer ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

I hope that after providing Ukraine with ATACMS missiles, Scholz will have no arguments against it and no room for maneuver. If he needs any additional signal, we will try to provide it," Chernev wrote on Facebook. 

He noted that the last time the scheme with Leopard worked this way after the announcement of the transfer of Abrams to us. 

"We have support in Congress on this issue. We are waiting for the White House and the Pentagon to respond. We have to try all methods. The word "impossible" should not exist," Chernev added. 

Earlier, NBC News' own sources reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden is considering providing Ukraine with longer-range ballistic missiles ATACMS

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
The Pentagon
United States Congress
White House
Munich
Leopard 2
Olaf Scholz
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
MGM-140 ATACMS
