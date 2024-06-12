US and Ukraine to sign bilateral security agreement at G7 summit tomorrow

ukenru
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59551 views

At the upcoming G7 summit in Italy, Ukraine and the United States plan to sign a bilateral security agreement, according to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

During the Group of Seven summit in Italy, Ukraine and the United States plan to sign a bilateral security agreement. This was announced by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Details

The annual summit of the G7 leaders will be held in Italy from June 13 to 15. Sullivan confirmed that on Thursday the presidents of the United States and Ukraine, Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyi, will hold talks on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy.

After that, the leaders will sign a bilateral security agreement, which will clearly state that our support will be long-term, and guarantee our cooperation, in particular in the fields of defense and security

- said the adviser to the US president.

It is known that the meeting of the G7 leaders will take place in Apulia in the south of Italy, at the Borgo Egnazia hotel. The Group of Seven includes the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Great Britain.

Addition

Earlier, CNN, citing its own sources, published part of the terms of the bilateral agreement between the United States and Ukraine. The document, which will be signed for 10 years, provides that during this time the US will continue to train the armed forces of Ukraine, expand cooperation in the production of weapons and military equipment, continue to provide military assistance and expand the exchange of intelligence. 

We will remind 

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and White House Leader Joe Biden may sign a bilateral security agreement ahead of the Peace Summit.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

