US and Russia discussed energy deals within peace talks on war in Ukraine - Reuters

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
06:24 AM • 10055 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
05:36 AM • 9622 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 19093 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 107537 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 69778 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 67877 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 195751 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 187141 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 70645 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 67738 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
4.4m/s
72%
748mm
Popular news
Woody Allen reacted to criticism from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry regarding his participation in the Moscow Film FestivalAugust 25, 10:27 PM • 13679 views
Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNSAugust 26, 01:35 AM • 16349 views
Germany accused a US Department of Defense contractor of spying for China02:44 AM • 8188 views
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 2603:18 AM • 10221 views
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in Europe04:58 AM • 10436 views
Publications
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students06:24 AM • 10049 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 89948 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 107530 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 195744 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 187136 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Jonas Gahr Støre
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 2482 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 13688 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 89948 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 61388 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 98141 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Euro
United States dollar
MIM-104 Patriot

US and Russia discussed energy deals within peace talks on war in Ukraine - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

US and Russian officials discussed energy deals as incentives for peace in Ukraine. Among the ideas are Exxon Mobil's return to Sakhalin-1 and the purchase of American equipment for Russian LNG projects.

US and Russia discussed energy deals within peace talks on war in Ukraine - Reuters

This month, US and Russian officials discussed several energy deals on the sidelines of talks aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine, citing five sources familiar with the course of the negotiations, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to them, these agreements were proposed as incentives to encourage the Kremlin to agree to peace in Ukraine and for Washington to ease sanctions against Russia.

Russia has been cut off from most international investment in its energy sector and from major deals due to sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

According to three sources, officials discussed the possibility of Exxon Mobil returning to the Russian Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project.

They also raised the issue of Russia potentially buying American equipment for its LNG projects, such as Arctic LNG 2, which is under Western sanctions, four sources said.

Another idea was for the US to buy nuclear icebreakers from Russia, Reuters reported on August 15.

The talks took place during US Special Representative Steve Witkoff's visit to Moscow earlier this month, where he met with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and his investment representative Kirill Dmitriev, three sources said. They were also discussed at the White House with US President Donald Trump, two sources said.

These agreements were also briefly discussed at the Alaska summit on August 15, one source said.

"The White House really wanted to get press attention after the Alaska summit by announcing a big investment deal," one source said. "That's how Trump feels he's accomplished something."

Trump and his national security team continue to engage with Russian and Ukrainian officials to hold a bilateral meeting to stop the killings and end the war, a White House official said in response to a question about the agreements. Further public discussions on these issues are not in the national interest, the official said.

Ukraine and the US are preparing a meeting this week regarding possible negotiations with Russia - Zelenskyy25.08.25, 13:57 • 3936 views

One source said Washington seeks to encourage Russia to buy American technology rather than Chinese, as part of a broader strategy to alienate China and weaken relations between Beijing and Moscow.

China and Russia announced a "no-limits" strategic partnership days before Putin sent troops into Ukraine. Xi has met with Putin more than 40 times in the past decade, and Putin has in recent months called China an ally.

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Oil
Alaska
Steve Witkoff
White House
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Beijing
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Ukraine