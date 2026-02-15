US and Japan strengthen strategic partnership amid diplomatic standoff with Beijing

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi reaffirmed their intention to deepen bilateral cooperation during a meeting in Munich. The parties agreed to modernize relations in the field of economic security, which was a direct response to increased pressure from China. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Tensions between the countries escalated after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's statements regarding possible support for Taiwan in the event of an armed conflict. In response, China's Ministry of Commerce blocked the supply of critically important components, which Tokyo called an unacceptable step. The Chinese side, in turn, appeals to historical past and accuses the Japanese government of returning to militarism, calling support for Taiwan a dangerous development for the entire Asian region.

Despite significant pressure, the Japanese government demonstrates readiness for open communication, trying to balance strengthening security policy with diplomatic efforts. Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi noted at a conference in Munich that Japan has no intention of isolating itself.

Even despite disagreements and differences in views, Japan's position is very clear - we are always open to dialogue. We are not going to close any channels, regardless of our differences. - Koizumi stated.

Political Prospects and Visit to Washington

Sanae Takaichi's convincing victory in the last elections secured her a mandate to promote a new security strategy. This allows Tokyo to act more confidently on the international stage, despite criticism from Beijing. Takaichi's visit to Washington is scheduled for March 2026 to meet with President Donald Trump, which should be a key stage in preparing for future negotiations between the US leader directly in China.

The Japanese leadership continues to work on explaining the need to strengthen the defense sector to the domestic audience. Koizumi emphasized that Tokyo must clearly articulate the real threats arising in the region to gain full public support.

