US and Japan strengthen strategic partnership amid diplomatic standoff with Beijing

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
February 14, 07:48 PM • 10397 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 20086 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 20073 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 20719 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 19676 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 18191 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 15271 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 15236 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 15138 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14559 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.3m/s
86%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with US Secretary of State RubioPhotoVideoFebruary 14, 08:02 PM • 4922 views
In Kyiv, utility workers are restoring heat supply in Troieshchyna after Russian shelling - TkachenkoFebruary 14, 08:24 PM • 3356 views
Zelenskyy discussed meetings in Geneva with Trump's representatives Kushner and WitkoffFebruary 14, 08:45 PM • 3694 views
SBU destroyed half of Russian Pantsir systems eliminated in 2025February 14, 09:42 PM • 7776 views
US courts have issued over 4,400 rulings on the illegality of immigrant detentions by the Trump administrationFebruary 14, 10:39 PM • 4086 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 77537 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 123865 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 70702 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 87992 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 128402 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Ilham Aliyev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Azerbaijan
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 2578 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 16241 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 15708 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 19004 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 42404 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
M270 (MLRS)

US and Japan strengthen strategic partnership amid diplomatic standoff with Beijing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The US and Japan are strengthening their strategic partnership, modernizing their economic security relationship. This comes amid a diplomatic standoff with Beijing, which has blocked the supply of components to Japan.

US and Japan strengthen strategic partnership amid diplomatic standoff with Beijing

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi reaffirmed their intention to deepen bilateral cooperation during a meeting in Munich. The parties agreed to modernize relations in the field of economic security, which was a direct response to increased pressure from China. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Tensions between the countries escalated after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's statements regarding possible support for Taiwan in the event of an armed conflict. In response, China's Ministry of Commerce blocked the supply of critically important components, which Tokyo called an unacceptable step. The Chinese side, in turn, appeals to historical past and accuses the Japanese government of returning to militarism, calling support for Taiwan a dangerous development for the entire Asian region.

Trump congratulates Japan's Prime Minister on "stunning victory" in parliamentary elections09.02.26, 03:20 • 5226 views

Despite significant pressure, the Japanese government demonstrates readiness for open communication, trying to balance strengthening security policy with diplomatic efforts. Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi noted at a conference in Munich that Japan has no intention of isolating itself.

Even despite disagreements and differences in views, Japan's position is very clear - we are always open to dialogue. We are not going to close any channels, regardless of our differences.

- Koizumi stated.

Political Prospects and Visit to Washington

Sanae Takaichi's convincing victory in the last elections secured her a mandate to promote a new security strategy. This allows Tokyo to act more confidently on the international stage, despite criticism from Beijing. Takaichi's visit to Washington is scheduled for March 2026 to meet with President Donald Trump, which should be a key stage in preparing for future negotiations between the US leader directly in China.

The Japanese leadership continues to work on explaining the need to strengthen the defense sector to the domestic audience. Koizumi emphasized that Tokyo must clearly articulate the real threats arising in the region to gain full public support.

Japan's ruling party retains parliamentary majority: Takaichi to remain prime minister08.02.26, 15:20 • 5399 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Bloomberg L.P.
Washington, D.C.
Munich
Donald Trump
Taiwan
China
Japan
United States