Trump congratulates Japan's Prime Minister on "stunning victory" in parliamentary elections

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led by Sanae Takaichi, achieved a historic victory in Japan's snap parliamentary elections. Winning 316 out of 465 seats, the political force set its own record in seven decades and secured a constitutional majority. US President Donald Trump congratulated Japan's prime minister, UNN reports.

Details

According to NHK broadcaster, this result is the best for the LDP since its founding in 1955. Now, the Takaichi government has the right to independently initiate constitutional amendments and significantly strengthen the country's defense capabilities. The convincing success of the liberal democrats is a testament to voters' support for a course of strengthening national security and economic stability in the region.

Support from Washington

US President Donald Trump congratulated the Japanese leader even before the official completion of the vote count. On the Truth Social network, he called Takaichi's success an "astounding victory" and wished her success in implementing a policy of "peace through strength."

Trump became one of the few American leaders to publicly endorse a candidate during the campaign, particularly after their meeting aboard the aircraft carrier "George Washington" in October 2025.

This triumph solidifies Japan as a key strategic ally of the United States in Asia. Sanae Takaichi's visit to Washington is already scheduled for March, where new agreements in the fields of energy and defense are expected to be signed. Currently, Tokyo is preparing for large-scale political transformations, relying on the highest level of public trust in the last half-century.

