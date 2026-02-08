Japan's ruling party retains parliamentary majority: Takaichi to remain prime minister

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, will secure a majority in the lower house of parliament. This paves the way for her to retain the position of head of government. This is reported by the Japanese publication KYODO, according to UNN.

According to polls, the LDP, which formed a coalition with the Japan Innovation Party, is poised to win at least 233 seats in the 465-seat lower house, up from 198 it held before the election. The ruling camp is expected to secure 261 seats in the influential chamber, overcoming a key hurdle to implementing its legislative agenda. According to polls, the main opposition party, the Centrist Reform Alliance, formed in January by merging members of the lower house of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Komeito party, will lose a significant number of seats.