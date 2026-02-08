Japan's ruling party retains parliamentary majority: Takaichi to remain prime minister

$43.140.00
12:29 PM • 1338 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 5848 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
08:45 AM • 2848 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
08:35 AM • 3166 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 21287 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 35105 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 33796 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 38736 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 30786 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 28430 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
US changes tactics in Ukraine negotiations - APFebruary 8, 04:30 AM • 24295 views
ISW: Russia used moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure to accumulate weapons and launch new attacks on UkraineFebruary 8, 05:15 AM • 4468 views
Partisans destroyed a key coordination tool of the occupiers in Belgorod OblastVideoFebruary 8, 05:32 AM • 5328 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 13983 views
Slovak President considers transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine a mistake08:56 AM • 6572 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 14037 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 38482 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 58786 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 52747 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 53907 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Giorgia Meloni
Jeff Bezos
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 19800 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 33940 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 35810 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 44564 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 47467 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Film

Japan's ruling party retains parliamentary majority: Takaichi to remain prime minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party, led by Sanae Takaichi, will secure a majority in the lower house, allowing her to retain the position of head of government. According to polls, the LDP and its coalition will win at least 233 out of 465 seats.

Japan's ruling party retains parliamentary majority: Takaichi to remain prime minister

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, will secure a majority in the lower house of parliament. This paves the way for her to retain the position of head of government. This is reported by the Japanese publication KYODO, according to UNN.

According to polls, the LDP, which formed a coalition with the Japan Innovation Party, is poised to win at least 233 seats in the 465-seat lower house, up from 198 it held before the election. The ruling camp is expected to secure 261 seats in the influential chamber, overcoming a key hurdle to implementing its legislative agenda. According to polls, the main opposition party, the Centrist Reform Alliance, formed in January by merging members of the lower house of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Komeito party, will lose a significant number of seats.

— the post says.

As of 6:00 PM local time, voter turnout was 26.01%, which is 2.97 percentage points lower than in the previous election. At the same time, early voting increased: 27.02 million voters cast their ballots in advance, which is approximately 6 million more than in 2024.

Sanae Takaichi, who has maintained high popularity since becoming Japan's first female prime minister last October, previously stated that she would "immediately resign" if the coalition failed to secure a majority in the lower house.

Recall

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi dissolved the lower house of parliament on January 23, calling early elections for February 8. This step was taken to obtain a mandate for the implementation of economic and defense programs.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Japan