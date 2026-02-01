US and Israeli generals met at the Pentagon amid tensions with Iran - media

Senior US and Israeli generals held talks at the Pentagon on Friday amid rising tensions with Iran. Two US officials told Reuters on Sunday on condition of anonymity, UNN reports.

The officials did not provide details about the closed-door talks between US General Dan Kane, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Eyal Zamir, chief of staff of the Israeli armed forces. The meeting had not been previously reported.

Additionally

The United States has increased its naval presence and strengthened its air defenses in the Middle East after President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Iran in an attempt to force it to the negotiating table. Iran's leadership warned on Sunday of a regional conflict if the US attacks it.