Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US and Israeli generals met at the Pentagon amid tensions with Iran - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

High-ranking US and Israeli generals held talks at the Pentagon. The meeting took place amid rising tensions with Iran.

US and Israeli generals met at the Pentagon amid tensions with Iran - media

Senior US and Israeli generals held talks at the Pentagon on Friday amid rising tensions with Iran. Two US officials told Reuters on Sunday on condition of anonymity, UNN reports.

The officials did not provide details about the closed-door talks between US General Dan Kane, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Eyal Zamir, chief of staff of the Israeli armed forces. The meeting had not been previously reported.

No protracted war: Trump considers options for swift military action against Iran - WSJ01.02.26, 05:13 • 12468 views

Additionally

The United States has increased its naval presence and strengthened its air defenses in the Middle East after President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Iran in an attempt to force it to the negotiating table. Iran's leadership warned on Sunday of a regional conflict if the US attacks it.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Skirmishes
The Pentagon
Reuters
Donald Trump
Eyal Zamir
United States
Iran