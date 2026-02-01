No protracted war: Trump considers options for swift military action against Iran - WSJ

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
January 31, 05:53 PM • 16336 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 31702 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 23261 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 23592 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 20957 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 14064 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 12648 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 6984 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11678 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 19124 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
2.4m/s
80%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Germany officially refused to boycott the 2026 World Cup despite calls against Trump's policiesJanuary 31, 08:00 PM • 5236 views
Poland closed its airspace due to objects approaching from BelarusJanuary 31, 08:24 PM • 7758 views
Hidden campaigning? An angel fresco in Rome, after restoration, acquired the facial features of Italian Prime Minister MeloniPhotoJanuary 31, 08:41 PM • 7130 views
"Neo-fascist right-wing of the USA": Cuba declared a state of emergencyPhotoJanuary 31, 10:33 PM • 17820 views
Putin's 'window' for a peace deal is narrowing due to growing budget deficit - Bloomberg12:17 AM • 7540 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 37092 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 66623 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 46476 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 51723 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 54089 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
Romania
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 18092 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 23518 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 26984 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 27635 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 25879 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
The Hill
SpaceX Starship

No protracted war: Trump considers options for swift military action against Iran - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1928 views

US President Donald Trump has instructed his team to develop options for swift military action against Iran. The goal is a decisive strike without involving the US in a protracted war in the Middle East.

No protracted war: Trump considers options for swift military action against Iran - WSJ

US President Donald Trump has instructed his team to work out options for swift military action against Iran that would be decisive but would not drag the United States into a prolonged war in the Middle East. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

The publication notes that the American military has amassed powerful forces in the Middle East that are "within range" of Iran. Now the head of the White House has to decide how to use them.

Trump has asked aides for quick and decisive attack options that don't risk a long-term war in the Middle East. The ideal option would be one that would hit the regime so hard that it would have no choice but to agree to US nuclear demands and release political dissidents.

- the media quotes unnamed high-ranking officials in Washington.

According to them, discussions are currently underway regarding a harsh bombing campaign that could overthrow the Iranian government. At the same time, a less radical approach is being considered: targeted strikes on "symbolic" targets of the regime, which "will provide room for increased attacks if Iran does not agree to a deal that Trump likes."

Recall

On January 30, the US Treasury Department imposed a new package of sanctions against high-ranking Iranian regime officials and financial networks involved in the bloody suppression of protests and money laundering.

Satellite images reveal hidden activity at Iran's nuclear facilities31.01.26, 17:39 • 3998 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
White House
United States
Iran