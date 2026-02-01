No protracted war: Trump considers options for swift military action against Iran - WSJ

US President Donald Trump has instructed his team to work out options for swift military action against Iran that would be decisive but would not drag the United States into a prolonged war in the Middle East. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

The publication notes that the American military has amassed powerful forces in the Middle East that are "within range" of Iran. Now the head of the White House has to decide how to use them.

Trump has asked aides for quick and decisive attack options that don't risk a long-term war in the Middle East. The ideal option would be one that would hit the regime so hard that it would have no choice but to agree to US nuclear demands and release political dissidents. - the media quotes unnamed high-ranking officials in Washington.

According to them, discussions are currently underway regarding a harsh bombing campaign that could overthrow the Iranian government. At the same time, a less radical approach is being considered: targeted strikes on "symbolic" targets of the regime, which "will provide room for increased attacks if Iran does not agree to a deal that Trump likes."

On January 30, the US Treasury Department imposed a new package of sanctions against high-ranking Iranian regime officials and financial networks involved in the bloody suppression of protests and money laundering.

