US and EU to discuss sanctions against Russian oil and gas in the next 24 hours - Stubb

Advisers to US President Donald Trump will urgently discuss with the European Union the possibility of sanctions against Russian oil and gas. This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb, as reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Finnish President Alexander Stubb announced that President Donald Trump, during a phone call with European leaders on Thursday, suggested that the US and Europe act jointly on further sanctions against Russia, and that sanctions on oil and gas are also being discussed.

"In this case, there are two targets, namely oil and gas. The President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and President Trump's closest advisers will discuss this within the next 24 hours," Stubb said.

He noted that Trump's approach was that the US and Europe should act together on sanctions policy and seek ways, in particular, to stop the Russian war machine by economic means.

Recall

US President Donald Trump is very dissatisfied that Russian oil is being bought by Europe, particularly Hungary and Slovakia, who complained to Trump after Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries.