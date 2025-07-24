US and EU concluded an arms purchase agreement, part of which will go to Ukraine - Trump

$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
07:16 AM • 1290 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 21854 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 56603 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 37547 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 36835 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 66332 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 111397 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 62092 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 86611 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 197225 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1m/s
56%
748mm
Popular news
40 years in prison and a $2 million fine: Matthew Perry's doctor pleads guilty to actor's deathJuly 23, 10:27 PM • 17258 views
Personnel rotations took place in the Cabinet of Ministers: who received high positionsJuly 23, 10:48 PM • 27233 views
Ukraine put forward three key priorities at the Istanbul talks - UmerovJuly 24, 01:40 AM • 28649 views
Odesa's Pryvoz engulfed in flames after enemy attack02:54 AM • 25126 views
Enemy attack destroyed a 9-story building in Odesa, there is a threat of collapse04:30 AM • 35177 views
Publications
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchs06:41 AM • 7330 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 111397 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 197225 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 253499 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 283902 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Turkey
Mykolaiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 153698 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 273970 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 359922 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 365805 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 355671 views
Actual
Shahed-136
IRIS-T
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle

US and EU concluded an arms purchase agreement, part of which will go to Ukraine - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1242 views

The European Union has concluded an agreement with the United States, under which it will fully pay for military equipment that Washington will send to the EU. A significant part of these weapons will be distributed to Ukraine.

US and EU concluded an arms purchase agreement, part of which will go to Ukraine - Trump

The European Union and the United States have concluded an agreement under which the EU will pay the US 100% of the cost of all military equipment. Washington will send it to the EU, and Brussels will distribute the weapons, with a significant portion going to Ukraine. This was stated by President Donald Trump during his speech at the AI summit, as reported by the UNN correspondent.

Details

We have concluded an agreement with the European Union, under which they will pay the United States of America 100% of the cost of all military equipment. They are going to send it to the European Union, and then distribute it. And a significant part of it will go to Ukraine

- Trump stated.

He noted that the EU intends to spend money in the US on their defense companies.

We are going to send them (weapons – ed.) to them, and they will distribute the equipment we send. Frankly, that's how it should have been three years ago

- Trump believes.

Ukrainian side discussed weapons and Patriot systems with Kellogg – Sybiha7/21/25, 10:44 PM • 3868 views

Addition

The Pentagon and the US State Department approved the sale of two military aid packages worth $322 million to Ukraine.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with NATO on arming Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the agreement "really big," noting that it was the first wave of aid.

Axios, citing sources, reported that the US intends to sell approximately $10 billion worth of weapons to NATO countries as part of the first stage of a new plan to supply weapons to Kyiv.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of State
The Pentagon
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
European Union
Brussels
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9