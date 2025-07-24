US and EU concluded an arms purchase agreement, part of which will go to Ukraine - Trump

The European Union and the United States have concluded an agreement under which the EU will pay the US 100% of the cost of all military equipment. Washington will send it to the EU, and Brussels will distribute the weapons, with a significant portion going to Ukraine. This was stated by President Donald Trump during his speech at the AI summit, as reported by the UNN correspondent.

Details

We have concluded an agreement with the European Union, under which they will pay the United States of America 100% of the cost of all military equipment. They are going to send it to the European Union, and then distribute it. And a significant part of it will go to Ukraine - Trump stated.

He noted that the EU intends to spend money in the US on their defense companies.

We are going to send them (weapons – ed.) to them, and they will distribute the equipment we send. Frankly, that's how it should have been three years ago - Trump believes.

Addition

The Pentagon and the US State Department approved the sale of two military aid packages worth $322 million to Ukraine.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with NATO on arming Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the agreement "really big," noting that it was the first wave of aid.

Axios, citing sources, reported that the US intends to sell approximately $10 billion worth of weapons to NATO countries as part of the first stage of a new plan to supply weapons to Kyiv.