US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln strike group moved amid Iran threat - Fox News

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
01:53 PM • 3432 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 10091 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 13252 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 23853 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 19593 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 38946 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 20548 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 36689 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM • 23054 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 27955 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
5m/s
89%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prisonJanuary 26, 07:59 AM • 29463 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trainsJanuary 26, 09:18 AM • 25917 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 28832 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK10:52 AM • 20876 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy11:59 AM • 13319 views
Publications
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency11:38 AM • 23871 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 38959 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 28973 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 36698 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 113902 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Musician
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine02:43 PM • 918 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideo02:07 PM • 1674 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project11:48 AM • 8288 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 32430 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 31814 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
TikTok

US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln strike group moved amid Iran threat - Fox News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1018 views

The American aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered the waters of the US Central Command in the Indian Ocean. This occurred amid growing threats from Iran, which is reportedly preparing for military action.

US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln strike group moved amid Iran threat - Fox News

The American aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered the waters within the area of responsibility of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) in the Indian Ocean amid growing threats from Iran, Fox News reported on Monday, citing a senior US official, writes UNN.

Details

Reports indicate that Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has moved underground, suggesting that the country may be preparing for military action, the publication writes.

Iran's Leader Khamenei Moved to Bunker Due to US Attack Threat - Media26.01.26, 03:58 • 22220 views

A leading American drone expert told Fox News on Sunday that Iran's drone swarms would pose a real and serious threat to the Lincoln and its strike group.

A senior US official said that "the Lincoln is not yet ready for any possible future strikes on Iran."

Cameron Chell, CEO and co-founder of Draganfly, told Fox News that Iran has created an "effective asymmetric threat against high-tech military systems" with its fleet of unmanned aerial vehicles, combining "low-cost warheads with low-cost delivery platforms."

Chell said that Iran can launch a large number of relatively simple drones directly at naval vessels, creating massive attacks that can overcome traditional defenses.

"If hundreds are launched in a short period of time, some will almost certainly break through," Chell said.

"Modern defense systems were not initially designed to counter this type of massive attack. For US surface vessels operating near Iran, warships are prime targets," he added.

US officials say Washington is strengthening its military posture in response to growing instability within Iran, increasing its presence in the air, on land, and at sea, while closely monitoring developments in Syria.

A squadron of F-15 fighter jets has been deployed to the region, and C-17 aircraft with heavy equipment have also arrived.

Chell noted that American and allied militaries are rapidly developing defenses, but uncertainty remains regarding the new capabilities of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group to respond to a large number of Iranian drones flying in a swarm. He emphasized that Iran's drone fleet is a cause for concern.

"These drones give Iran a very reliable way to threaten surface vessels," he said. "American assets in the region are large, slow-moving, and easily identifiable on radar, making them targets."

"Iran's strength lies in these low-cost, mass-produced drone systems, particularly in attack drones designed to fly to a target and detonate," he said.

Iran declares readiness for action against US - media25.01.26, 09:39 • 10553 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Technology
Skirmishes
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle
Ali Khamenei
Fox News
United States Central Command
Syria
Iran