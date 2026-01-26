US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln strike group moved amid Iran threat - Fox News

The American aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered the waters within the area of responsibility of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) in the Indian Ocean amid growing threats from Iran, Fox News reported on Monday, citing a senior US official, writes UNN.

Details

Reports indicate that Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has moved underground, suggesting that the country may be preparing for military action, the publication writes.

A leading American drone expert told Fox News on Sunday that Iran's drone swarms would pose a real and serious threat to the Lincoln and its strike group.

A senior US official said that "the Lincoln is not yet ready for any possible future strikes on Iran."

Cameron Chell, CEO and co-founder of Draganfly, told Fox News that Iran has created an "effective asymmetric threat against high-tech military systems" with its fleet of unmanned aerial vehicles, combining "low-cost warheads with low-cost delivery platforms."

Chell said that Iran can launch a large number of relatively simple drones directly at naval vessels, creating massive attacks that can overcome traditional defenses.

"If hundreds are launched in a short period of time, some will almost certainly break through," Chell said.

"Modern defense systems were not initially designed to counter this type of massive attack. For US surface vessels operating near Iran, warships are prime targets," he added.

US officials say Washington is strengthening its military posture in response to growing instability within Iran, increasing its presence in the air, on land, and at sea, while closely monitoring developments in Syria.

A squadron of F-15 fighter jets has been deployed to the region, and C-17 aircraft with heavy equipment have also arrived.

Chell noted that American and allied militaries are rapidly developing defenses, but uncertainty remains regarding the new capabilities of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group to respond to a large number of Iranian drones flying in a swarm. He emphasized that Iran's drone fleet is a cause for concern.

"These drones give Iran a very reliable way to threaten surface vessels," he said. "American assets in the region are large, slow-moving, and easily identifiable on radar, making them targets."

"Iran's strength lies in these low-cost, mass-produced drone systems, particularly in attack drones designed to fly to a target and detonate," he said.

