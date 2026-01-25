Iran declares readiness for action against US - media

Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohammad Pakpour, stated that Iranian forces are on high alert as US warships head to the Middle East. This was reported by Fox News, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour warned the United States about the readiness of Iranian paramilitary forces for action.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and dear Iran are ready, as never before, with a finger on the trigger, to carry out the orders and directives of the Commander-in-Chief - Pakpour stated.

The statement came amid the deployment of American warships to the Middle East region. At the same time, the US has been increasing pressure on Iran in recent weeks "amid widespread anti-government protests and brutal government crackdowns, in which the IRGC played a key role."

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced a large-scale deployment of naval forces to the shores of Iran. This deployment comes after a softening of rhetoric regarding strikes on Iran.