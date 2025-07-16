Ursula von der Leyen presented the budget for 2028-2034: Ukraine is planned to receive 100 billion euros

The European Commission has presented its proposal for the EU budget for 2028–2034, which envisages record expenditures totaling approximately 2 trillion euros, of which 100 billion is planned to be allocated to Ukraine. This is stated on the European Commission's website, as reported by UNN.

The College adopted the Commission's proposal for the next Multiannual Financial Framework: the budget for 2028-2034. This is a 2 trillion euro budget for a new era. A budget that matches Europe's ambitions, that addresses the challenges facing Europe, and that strengthens our independence. A budget that is bigger, smarter, and clearer. This is a budget that cares for our citizens, our businesses, our partners, and our future - said von der Leyen.

It is reported that 100 billion euros are planned to be allocated for Ukraine.

We have the Ukraine Reconstruction Fund, which initially, after an interim review, was filled with 50 billion euros. We are proposing 100 billion euros to replenish the Ukraine Fund again to support reconstruction, resilience, and their path to EU membership - noted von der Leyen.

The current budget of the European Union is 1.2 trillion euros, while for the next 7 years it is planned to be increased to 1.717 trillion euros. At the same time, 88 million euros may be allocated to a special extra-budgetary fund to support Ukraine.