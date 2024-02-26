Up to 40% is refunded in the form of taxes when buying Ukrainian goods

Up to 40% of taxes on purchases of Ukrainian goods are returned to the Ukrainian budget. This was announced by the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko during the forum "Made in Ukraine", reports a correspondent of UNN.

It is very important that up to 40% is returned in the form of taxes when buying Ukrainian goods. Of course, we need to bring back our fellow citizens, and by buying Ukrainian goods, producing Ukrainian goods, we create jobs, and returning Ukrainians spend money on buying Ukrainian goods - Svyrydenko said.

In addition, she said that the goal is to change the structure of Ukraine's economy, namely to increase the share of the manufacturing industry in the overall GDP structure.

Addendum

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that despite the ongoing war, Ukraine managed to preserve the economy.

In January, GDP grew by 3.5% due to expanded logistics capacities and rising investment demand.