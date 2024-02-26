Up to 40% is refunded in the form of taxes when buying Ukrainian goods

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 560 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 46551 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 183542 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 106668 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 360959 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292302 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210119 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242838 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254320 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160493 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 115201 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110572 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40071 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53745 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104566 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 105627 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 183636 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 361063 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 241659 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292362 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 5936 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31909 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 54527 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40830 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 111343 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Up to 40% is refunded in the form of taxes when buying Ukrainian goods

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20684 views

Up to 40% of taxes on purchases of Ukrainian goods are returned to the Ukrainian budget.

Up to 40% is refunded in the form of taxes when buying Ukrainian goods

Up to 40% of taxes on purchases of Ukrainian goods are returned to the Ukrainian budget. This was announced by the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine  - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko during the forum "Made in Ukraine", reports a correspondent of UNN.

It is very important that up to 40% is returned in the form of taxes when buying Ukrainian goods. Of course, we need to bring back our fellow citizens, and by buying Ukrainian goods, producing Ukrainian goods, we create jobs, and returning Ukrainians spend money on buying Ukrainian goods

- Svyrydenko said.

In addition, she said that the goal is to change the structure of Ukraine's economy, namely to increase the share of the manufacturing industry in the overall GDP structure.

Addendum

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that despite the ongoing war, Ukraine managed to preserve the economy.

In January, GDP grew by 3.5% due to expanded logistics capacities and rising investment demand.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08