Up to +30 degrees and local showers with thunderstorms: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on July 16 15 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

On July 16, temperatures in Ukraine are expected to range from +22 to +36 degrees, with local rain and thunderstorms in the western, central, and northern regions. In Kyiv, +27+30 degrees are forecast, with a possible thunderstorm in the evening.

Up to +30 degrees and local showers with thunderstorms: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on July 16

On July 16, temperatures in various regions of Ukraine are expected to range from +22 to +36 degrees Celsius. Localized rain and thunderstorms are possible.

This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

Tomorrow, July 16, in Kyiv, the temperature is expected to be +27 to +30 degrees during the day. Mostly without precipitation, only in the evening on Wednesday there is a possibility of a localized thunderstorm. According to Didenko, rains with thunderstorms will pass tomorrow in the western regions, reaching Zhytomyr region, Cherkasy region, Kyiv region, Odesa region.

Locally, heavy downpours, squalls, and hail are possible! The rest of Ukraine will be dry and hot.

- states the meteorologist's forecast. 

Weather in Ukraine

On July 16, the air temperature during the day in the south, east of Ukraine, and in Dnipropetrovsk region will be +30 to +36 degrees.

In the northern regions, +28 to +30 degrees.

In most central regions, +27 to +31 degrees. The western regions will be the freshest, with daytime temperatures of +22 to +27 degrees.

Weather in Kyiv

The temperature is expected to be +27 to +30 degrees during the day. Mostly without precipitation, only in the evening on Wednesday there is a possibility of a localized thunderstorm.

On July 18-19, heavy downpours and a drop in air temperature to +18 to +22 degrees are likely!

The expected change in weather on July 18-19 may provoke an exacerbation of cardiovascular diseases, be careful! But it will be easier to breathe. However! In the south and east, the hot air mass will still persist. And for now - on all plates of the country!

- Didenko noted.

Recall

In Ukraine, on July 15, the weather will remain hot, but in the western regions short-term rains with thunderstorms are expected. The air temperature in different regions will range from +24 to +37 degrees.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

