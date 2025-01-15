Unprecedented rate of fire: DITA artillery system to strengthen Ukrainian border guards

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 133645 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 119751 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 127811 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 128776 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 162016 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109108 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 157243 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104248 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113824 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117102 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 57206 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120322 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 118529 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 47941 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 61921 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 133638 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 162004 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 157235 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 185600 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175022 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 118530 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120323 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139609 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131488 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148980 views
Unprecedented rate of fire: DITA artillery system to strengthen Ukrainian border guards

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36594 views

Ukraine received a 155 mm DITA self-propelled artillery system from the Czech Republic. The system is automated, requires only two operators and has a high rate of fire.

The system is automated and can be operated by a crew of up to two people.  Soon, a self-propelled howitzer from the Czech Republic will be destroying the enemy on the front line.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the website of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian Border Guard Agency received important support from the Czech Republic: DITA wheeled self-propelled artillery system was provided.

What is known about the combat vehicle:

The resulting system is automated, allowing it to be used by a crew of up to two people. This ensures an unprecedented rate of fire.

Image

The operator only sets the coordinates, while all the necessary firing parameters are calculated by the computer, and loading and aiming are performed automatically.

The new 155 mm caliber weapon is now being trained by the crews and, as the State Border Guard Service points out, soon this self-propelled howitzer will be destroying the enemy at the front line.

This is a powerful support for the units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, which are fighting on the front line as part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to deter the enemy's advance.

- The agency adds. 

Recall

Ukraine and the Czech Republic signed a 10-year security cooperation agreement. The Czech Republic will provide military assistance worth 400 million euros, support arms production and training of the Ukrainian military.

New billion-dollar arms aid to Ukraine from Germany: Scholz did not approve, although the German Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry support10.01.25, 10:42 • 30679 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
czech-republicCzech Republic
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising