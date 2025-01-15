Unprecedented rate of fire: DITA artillery system to strengthen Ukrainian border guards

The system is automated and can be operated by a crew of up to two people. Soon, a self-propelled howitzer from the Czech Republic will be destroying the enemy on the front line.

The Ukrainian Border Guard Agency received important support from the Czech Republic: DITA wheeled self-propelled artillery system was provided.

What is known about the combat vehicle:

The resulting system is automated, allowing it to be used by a crew of up to two people. This ensures an unprecedented rate of fire.

The operator only sets the coordinates, while all the necessary firing parameters are calculated by the computer, and loading and aiming are performed automatically.

The new 155 mm caliber weapon is now being trained by the crews and, as the State Border Guard Service points out, soon this self-propelled howitzer will be destroying the enemy at the front line.

This is a powerful support for the units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, which are fighting on the front line as part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to deter the enemy's advance. - The agency adds.

Ukraine and the Czech Republic signed a 10-year security cooperation agreement. The Czech Republic will provide military assistance worth 400 million euros, support arms production and training of the Ukrainian military.

