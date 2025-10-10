Unknown drones fly over military facilities in the Czech Republic - General Staff of the European country

The Czech army confirmed the appearance of foreign drones over the country's infrastructure, stating its readiness to intercept and neutralize them. UNN reports with reference to ČTK and Aktuality.

Details

Information previously published in the media about the appearance of unknown UAVs over Czech infrastructure, primarily over Czech military facilities, has been confirmed by the General Staff of that country.

At the same time, the press secretary of the General Staff of the Czech Army (ACR), Zdenka Sobarova Koshvantsova, refused to specify over which objects the army recorded the drones, stating that this is classified information.

According to the official spokesperson, Czech army units are fully prepared to detect, identify and neutralize trespassing drones. The Czech military is constantly communicating with alliance partners regarding threats, but this information is also classified, ČTK adds, citing statements by the General Staff representative.

Context

In recent weeks, reports of incidents involving unknown UAVs flying over critical infrastructure facilities have come from a number of European countries, including Germany, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium.

The affiliation of the drones has not yet been precisely established or disclosed, but there are assumptions that it may be sabotage by the Russian Federation.

