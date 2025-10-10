South Africa investigates how its "civilian" equipment ended up in Russian kamikaze drones

Earlier, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Ukraine's special envoy for sanctions, pointed to a laser rangefinder manufactured by Lightware Optoelectronics Ltd. According to available information, it can be used to measure distances and detonate in the design of the occupiers' UAVs, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

South Africa is investigating how it produced a part for Russian drones, with the manufacturer featured in this exposé unable to figure out how Russia obtained the relevant equipment.

According to the known information, which Bloomberg refers to, it is a laser rangefinder manufactured by Lightware Optoelectronics Ltd.

A comment from the manufacturer's representative appeared:

Lightware Optoelectronics Ltd accused "unscrupulous" buyers of using the equipment in Russian drones;

noted that the device should not be sold for military use.

Context

The rangefinder sensor was named among the components that, according to Ukrainian intelligence services in their Telegram channel, were found in Russian drones. This component was found in the Russian Harpy-A1 drone, a so-called long-range kamikaze drone that explodes upon reaching its target. This was stated this week by Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Ukraine's special envoy for sanctions.

Free export, even to parties in hot wars

Under South African law, a company is prohibited from exporting weapons to a country involved in an active conflict without permission from the government's National Conventional Arms Control Committee, or NCACC.

But the interesting thing is: Lightware equipment is intended for civilian use only. So the company said there was no need to obtain export permits.

We are not subject to the NCACC. ... It appears that an unscrupulous operator, without our knowledge, acquired our sensors elsewhere and illegally used them in Russia. - this is the answer from the company's executive director, Nadia Nielsen.

