Underground production of e-cigarette liquids worth over UAH 1.5 million uncovered in Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, law enforcement officers uncovered an underground production of liquids for electronic cigarettes. In total, the police seized illegal products worth over 1.5 million hryvnias, writes UNN with reference to the National Police.

An underground production of liquids for electronic cigarettes has been uncovered in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two entrepreneurs from Kryvyi Rih organized the large-scale artisanal production. - stated in the message.

It is noted that to carry out their intentions, the defendants purchased raw materials of dubious origin, independently mixed ingredients in proportions not controlled by any safety standards, and poured the products into containers.

The defendants organized production facilities in rented premises, which they equipped with special equipment. The homemade goods were sold by the suspects online and through local entrepreneurs who sold the liquid at retail outlets. In particular, at "islands" in shopping centers.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized products worth over 1.5 million hryvnias - noted the police.

Both offenders were notified of suspicion. Now they face up to five years in prison.

