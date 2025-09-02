Underground production of e-cigarette liquids worth over UAH 1.5 million uncovered in Dnipropetrovsk region

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
11:02 AM • 6974 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM • 30541 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 48039 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 32073 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 75181 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 35209 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 62735 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 51294 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 92107 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 50329 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4.1m/s
42%
748mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 178944 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 178484 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 166921 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 163940 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 157441 views
Publications
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo10:24 AM • 30541 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 48040 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in September06:50 AM • 40270 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 75183 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 92108 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Potap
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideo11:20 AM • 120 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance10:43 AM • 3220 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.08:32 AM • 21890 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 62705 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 55633 views
Actual
Forbes
TikTok
Spotify
The Guardian
COVID-19

Underground production of e-cigarette liquids worth over UAH 1.5 million uncovered in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

Underground production of e-cigarette liquids uncovered in Dnipropopetrovsk region. Products worth over UAH 1.5 million seized.

Underground production of e-cigarette liquids worth over UAH 1.5 million uncovered in Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, law enforcement officers uncovered an underground production of liquids for electronic cigarettes. In total, the police seized illegal products worth over 1.5 million hryvnias, writes UNN with reference to the National Police.

An underground production of liquids for electronic cigarettes has been uncovered in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two entrepreneurs from Kryvyi Rih organized the large-scale artisanal production.

- stated in the message.

It is noted that to carry out their intentions, the defendants purchased raw materials of dubious origin, independently mixed ingredients in proportions not controlled by any safety standards, and poured the products into containers.

The defendants organized production facilities in rented premises, which they equipped with special equipment. The homemade goods were sold by the suspects online and through local entrepreneurs who sold the liquid at retail outlets. In particular, at "islands" in shopping centers.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized products worth over 1.5 million hryvnias

- noted the police.

Both offenders were notified of suspicion. Now they face up to five years in prison.

Addition

On the border of Ukraine and Poland, several attempts of illegal movement of goods were prevented. Among the seized items are electronic cigarettes, Apple AirPods headphones, old coins, cosmetics, alcohol, coffee, and narcotic drugs.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Poland