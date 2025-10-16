$41.760.01
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC Unbreakable
03:13 PM • 15190 views
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
12:39 PM • 24737 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
October 16, 09:20 AM • 29339 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM • 40332 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
October 16, 07:53 AM • 64116 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
October 16, 06:35 AM • 22421 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 38561 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 30259 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States
October 15, 08:42 PM • 25407 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
+9°
2.2m/s
65%
755mm
Unacceptably high figure: civilian casualties increased by over 30% in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1242 views

The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine increased by 31% in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period last year. In September 2025, 214 civilians were killed and 916 were injured, with 69% of the casualties occurring in frontline areas.

Unacceptably high figure: civilian casualties increased by over 30% in 2025

Compared to October 2024, the increase in the number of victims reached one third. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine remains unacceptably high. In the first nine months of this year, it increased by 31% compared to the same period last year.

- Lubinets' message says. 

In Kyiv, a woman died in a shelter from stress during a Russian attack28.09.25, 22:09 • 8149 views

The provided data is confirmed in the UN monitoring mission report. According to the document:

  • at least 214 civilians died in Ukraine in September 2025;
    • 916 were injured;
      • 69% of the victims were in frontline areas. Donetsk and Kherson regions were most affected.

        It was added that attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure intensified in September and continued in October 2025.

        Recall

        As a result of the Russian artillery shelling of Kherson on October 14, 2025, three civilians were killed and four more were wounded. The Kherson Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into war crimes.

        As a result of the attack on Chernihiv region, the sorting depot and cargo department of "Nova Poshta" in Nizhyn were damaged. 

        According to the prosecutor's office, as of May 2025, 630 children have died in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion. 

        The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN13.08.25, 16:29 • 45892 views

        Ihor Telezhnikov

