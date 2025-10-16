Unacceptably high figure: civilian casualties increased by over 30% in 2025
Kyiv • UNN
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine increased by 31% in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period last year. In September 2025, 214 civilians were killed and 916 were injured, with 69% of the casualties occurring in frontline areas.
Compared to October 2024, the increase in the number of victims reached one third. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.
Details
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine remains unacceptably high. In the first nine months of this year, it increased by 31% compared to the same period last year.
In Kyiv, a woman died in a shelter from stress during a Russian attack28.09.25, 22:09 • 8149 views
The provided data is confirmed in the UN monitoring mission report. According to the document:
- at least 214 civilians died in Ukraine in September 2025;
- 916 were injured;
- 69% of the victims were in frontline areas. Donetsk and Kherson regions were most affected.
It was added that attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure intensified in September and continued in October 2025.
Recall
As a result of the Russian artillery shelling of Kherson on October 14, 2025, three civilians were killed and four more were wounded. The Kherson Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into war crimes.
As a result of the attack on Chernihiv region, the sorting depot and cargo department of "Nova Poshta" in Nizhyn were damaged.
According to the prosecutor's office, as of May 2025, 630 children have died in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion.
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN13.08.25, 16:29 • 45892 views