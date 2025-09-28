In Kyiv, a woman died in a shelter from stress during a Russian attack

As a result of today's shelling of Kyiv, one of the victims is a woman who died right in the shelter. According to preliminary data, her heart could not withstand the stress during the air raid alert. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko.

The Russians killed our people at the Institute of Cardiology - those who helped and needed help. In addition, one woman could not stand the stress and died in the shelter. Sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of our citizens killed by Russian aggression. - Tkachenko noted.

In total, 13 people were injured and four died as a result of the attack. Among them are a 12-year-old schoolgirl from the Solomianskyi district and patients of the Institute of Cardiology.

On the night of September 28, Kyiv suffered a massive attack. Damage was recorded in four districts of the capital, including residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. Debris fell on residential buildings, a kindergarten, and caused fires.